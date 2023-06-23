An engineer so driven by passion

What has your journey been like?

I started my career working with Bujagali Energy Ltd at the Bujagali Hydropower Station (250MW) where I joined in 2017 as a graduate civil engineer. From there I then joined O&M Uganda, a subsidiary of Global Power Generation (GPG) as a lead civil engineer at the Achwa 1 & 2 Cascade hydropower plants (83MW) in 2018 and in 2020 I joined EAP.

What are some of the virtues that that have shaped your career path?

Prudence, integrity and leadership.

You have won some awards along your career journey. Tell us about that.

My first award was with Global Power Generation, a Spanish company that deals with energy. I was awarded for Best Construction Site Safety Practices in 2019 and Best Site Improvement Opportunities, both of which were arranged to enhance safety of workers implementing the Achwa Hydropower projects.

Internationally I am a recipient and honoree of the Top10 Global New faces of the Civil Engineering Profession by American Society of Civil Engineering (ASCE) 2021. ASCE believes that I am among those who represent the bold and humanitarian future of civil engineering. They were happy to share more about me and my accomplishments with the civil engineering and broader engineering communities.

How do these awards contribute to your career?

It is a motivation and a message that I am on the right professional path. Recognition for the efforts within the organisation and internationally is a very inspirational milestone. Receiving this recognition and awards further increased my interest and involvement in participation with civil engineering bodies both locally and away. I am now serving as a committee member on the Energy Committee of ASCE, developing and reviewing codes and standards related to water power (Hydropower structures, dams, among others).

How did you get shortlisted for these international awards?

The criteria for nomination of this award and recognition includes; A great story, 30 years of age or younger, degree in engineering from an ABET accredited US college or university, or from an equivalent international educational institution, ASCE membership, demonstrable community service work, organidational leadership, communication skills and industry involvement.

What sets you apart?

I stood out among thousands who had been nominated because I had a wonderful career journey in becoming a civil engineer. A career so driven by passion and love for water resources. The several professional trainings and certifications that I had attended and obtained at an early career stage also played a role. I have mentored younger engineers and attracted several to the hydropower sector.

How has your organisation supported your skills?

At my first work place (Bujagali Energy Ltd), I had the chance to be directly mentored by experienced engineers who supervised my day-to-day work with more than five decades of experience in hydropower and at my current workplace, my supervisors were keen on sending me for international trainings, which have significantly bolstered my professional growth.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I am currently pursuing registration with the professional bodies of Uganda (Uganda Institute of Professional Engineers-UIPE) and corporate membership with the Engineers Registration Board (ERB).