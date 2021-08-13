Andrew Naimanye is new Uganda Road Fund ED

By Editor More by this Author

Andrew Naimanye has been appointed executive director (ED) of Uganda Road Fund (URF). Naimanye’s engineering career spans more than 20 years on the European and African continents.

He has passion for sustainable infrastructure development, road safety, leadership, mentorship, and road maintenance.

He is a UK Chartered Engineer (CEng) and a Registered Engineer (REng) in Uganda. Naimanye has been serving in acting capacity as an Executive Director since November, 1 2019.

He joined URF as the pioneer head of programmes in 2010. During that time, Naimanye oversaw road maintenance workplans financing amounting to Shs3.2 trillion and ensured that there was value for money.

Prior to joining Uganda Road Fund, he worked in United Kingdom for 12 in several FTSE listed civil engineering consultancy firms raising up to associate director at Waterman Group.

He has served as a vice chairperson of Uganda Road Safety Committee under Ministry of works.

He holds a PhD in Transport Economics; master’s degree in Transport Planning and bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering; all obtained from the University of Leeds (UK). He had his high school education at King’s College Budo.

Naimanye is a member of the Institute of Corporate Governance Uganda (ICGU), the Old Budonian’s Club and The Rotary Club of Lubowa.

He is also a council member of All Saints Chapel Lweza.

He takes on substantial leadership of the Fund at a critical time when it is rooting for sustainability in road maintenance financing.

Uganda Road Fund (URF) was established by an Act of Parliament in 2008 to finance routine and periodic maintenance of public roads in Uganda from mainly road user charges.

The Fund became operational in January 2009. In establishing URF, Uganda followed in the footsteps of 30 African states, including Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia.