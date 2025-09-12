Are you ever ready to transition to life without that office job?

I recently had a conversation with a friend about transitioning through the different stages in our lives, as is usual. During our discussion, we were joined by two friends who are in “employment”. They have good jobs, have been there for a while, and the benefit has been that their children have now moved out of university and into the world of work. The discussion then turned to empty nesters and what happens next, and during the process, I asked the question, “Are you ready for retirement?” The response was, “I still have another 10 years to go.”

This made me think about whether one must stay employed all the way to retirement age, which can vary from 55 to 65, depending on where you work. While many probably enjoy what they do or what they have done, the question is whether you have the ability to keep up the speed and pace of work and meet everyone’s expectations. There is a school of thought that it is important to keep your mind agile and active. The medics tell us this is critical for longevity and to avoid illnesses that come from an idle mind. I also believe that this can be achieved through other activities that may not necessarily mean that you have to go to work daily.

As we know, many organisations now have a workforce spanning at least three generations. As always, there is a push and demand for growth and promotion from younger generations, which is inevitable. That said, the nature of work has also evolved with the introduction of automation and robotics for process efficiency, and AI as a tool for work, requiring a workforce that is quick to learn and adapt. So, the question is: when is one ready to retire?

My view is that it should be progressive. It is taken in small steps. Start by thinking about what you want to do after the day job, what you enjoy doing, and if money is still a factor, what you can earn while enjoying what you do. The next step is asking the question: can I start working fewer hours, which is negotiated with “I volunteer to train the younger generation”, so as you reduce your time, the business or organisation does not feel your absence.

Then consider whether, in the last years, you can move onto a contract model where you choose how many days a week or month you work. You could even volunteer to continue working as a technical expert or consultant. There are many options available; the challenge is what works for you and when, especially if you want to start the transition into retirement. It takes time, and I think a hard stop might be too much to adjust to, but we are all different.



