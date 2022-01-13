Atieno quit her job to serve the underserved

Faith Atieno quit her job at a five-star hotel in Nairobi to start the new venture. PHOTOs/bird

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

One ingenious artist took to her regular canvas of walls or anything she could paint on to spread the Covid-19 safety message. Now she and her team are providing commercial advertising on walls across Kenya.

On the exterior of an iron-sheet kiosk in Kibera; the sprawling informal settlement that is home to thousands of low-income residents in the Kenyan capital; a mural of a woman wearing a mask screams; “COVID is real”. I t is a loud and imposing reminder to the residents and visitors who meander and mingle as they go about their daily chores in narrow alleys lined by iron sheet houses in the densely populated area, an arresting yet eerily inviting message to mask up and sanitise in an effort to keep Covid-19 at bay. This and many of the other murals, drawings and paintings that adorn walls across an informal settlement squashed between some of Nairobi’s more affluent neighbourhoods, is the handiwork of Faith Atieno. She, too, is a child of this ‘’hood’’; born and bred in Kibera.an incredible experience.

