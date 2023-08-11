Attracting women in the workplace & employer brand

I work in the talent sourcing and assessment team within my organisation. We are an NGO working with various private and government partners. We have recently undertaken several recruitments for a new project starting in October. However, as I have reviewed the statistics, I have found that fewer women are applying for roles. We believe we are a gender equity organisation, and yet when you look at our gender balance, we are leaning towards the male. Why are women not applying for some of these opportunities? Hellen

Hello Hellen

Thank you for this interesting question. I need to commend you for noticing that your organisation may have an issue and more so because you are an organisation that positions itself as a gender equity place of work. There may be a few issues you need to look at to understand some of the observations that you have made.

One trend that came out of the post covid, regardless of gender, is that people now take time to time to reflect on their purpose and value and for many, the view is to find a job that will make them a better person. While earning is still essential, they want more than just a job. The other aspect you should consider is how your organisation is perceived in the market. This is primarily around your employer brand, and given your concern about women, think about whether some of the perks you give both males and females are attractive to the talent you are trying to attract and retain. For women, you may need to consider the benefits you provide; for example, do you provide maternity leave over and above the statutory guideline? This would also be applicable for paternity leave; do you allow parents to work from home; do you have creche facilities or breastfeeding rooms at the workplace? The other aspects you need to consider are whether your employee medical insurance covers the whole family, etc. or even whether you support your members in aspects of finance. This can either help them with secure loans or a workplace saving scheme. These personal aspects are important to the people that come and work for you.

In addition to the above and still, in the context of employer brand, you need to consider the organisation’s culture and how it is perceived internally and externally. Is it perceived as a friendly and fair culture where the employee has a voice? In today’s world, development and learning also come into play. Are you known as an organisation that helps its staff grow and become better professionals? The issue of reward and remuneration should be reviewed, notably equity in pay, regardless of gender.

I know your original question looked at it from a gender lens. I suggest opening it up even more, looking broader at the issues of employer brand so that your address both genders and looks at all facets related to talent attraction and retention. Good luck

Caroline Mboijana,