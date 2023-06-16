Balancing internship and school

Dear Caroline,

I am a third-year university student and have recently been allowed to intern with an international NGO. I am currently in the Human Resources Management degree program; I have worked part-time as a Junior Associate with an HR firm. Now, my internship is for a role in the Finance and Administration department. While this is all exciting, I am worried that I may be unable to manage the workload over the next six months. Please guide me on how best I can handle this situation.

Evelyn

Hello Evelyn, congratulations on having an exciting challenge on your plate. You are in a very envious position, and well done on securing the internship opportunity.

You will have to think through your priorities to manage the situation because you may find it challenging to manage all these essential aspects. Since you are in an internship program, I assume you will not have to attend classes at University physically, but you will have to do some work related to your internship work, reporting, etc.

In regards to your part-time job at the HR firm, it is essential that you speak with your line manager and let them know what has transpired. You must have an open and transparent discussion not only because your absence will impact the firm’s ability to deliver its work. Your absence will mean its human resources resource will be reduced. You must also speak with them because they have invested in training you, and most likely, your work with them has helped you secure the internship. More importantly, you want to maintain a good relationship with them so that when your six-month internship ends, you may wish to return and continue working with them.

With all internships, you will be expected to meet specific requirements from your University. You would have been given some terms of reference/ learnings that you must cover during the internship. Reflect on these Tors and ensure that you have developed a clear plan for yourself to address and protect all the aspects during your time with the NGO. As you start, make sure that you receive a good onboarding/induction, and clarify and clarify what will be expected of you. Internships are exciting and are a platform from which you can start your career.