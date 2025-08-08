Balancing recruitment criteria: Technical mastery vs behavioural adaptability

Over the past few weeks, my firm has been conducting interviews for various roles across two sectors: finance, banking, insurance, and the development sector. In this context, the working environment and the need for businesses to adapt are now front and centre. In Uganda, for example, the number of traditional corporates is declining, while firms in the pharma, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors are thriving.

These are now the clients for the banking and insurance sectors. In the development sector, the impact of USAID and other funders’ withdrawal is being felt, so that industry has also had to rethink its value proposition not only for funders but also for private investors, who will be seeking returns on their investments.

Crucially, they need to find ways to generate income to sustain their operations. Amid these changes, there is an expectation for teams to work differently, adopting a matrix structure and demonstrating behavioural competencies that foster agility, creativity, responsiveness, and critical thinking.

So, with that in mind, we have worked with our clients to look for talent. The sourcing for applications has been successful, with a good number of relevant applications received. Relevant in that applicants have read the adverts, tailored their CV content and submitted grammatically correct applications, etc. In the assessment process, we had engaging discussions; some did well, others struggled.

During the post-assessment sessions with the team leads, I noted a consistent ask. While the candidates in front of us were technically competent, my clients and I found that many were too specialised, and the concern was over being overqualified vs the inability to adapt.

Now, you may ask how we have reached a situation where you have good candidates, qualified as required, and then, as we engage, we find that behavioural competence red flags are going up. Over time, talent has been developed, and for many, the focus has been on technical competence and qualification.

Many have stayed and worked within their space, and that is fine too; however, as the working landscape is shifting, this longevity in the space is causing a challenge. My clients are now asking whether they should recruit highly qualified individuals with extensive experience and a proven track record.

One may say yes; however, our competence discussion raised red flags with these candidates who seemed to be set in their ways, they struggled to appreciate an alternative approach away from their specialised role, away from simply implementing and moving towards working in teams, in a flatter structure, working with moving parts and demands that require creativity away from business as usual.

As the post-assessment discussions continued, I noted that organisations have shifted to flatter structures, and this shift is happening gradually and quietly. The scope and breadth of roles have changed from silo thinking to a more collaborative approach, requiring staff to be more adaptable and flexible in how they engage with different highly competent teams.

The needs and expectations of customers, both internal and external, are different. To serve your customers effectively, you need to be willing to walk in their shoes and not assume that because you have done the role before, it is business as usual.

So, it begs the question; how can you re-invent yourself to meet these demands of the organisations and for organisations, how ready are you to take the risk on someone who may not have the depth of experience but brings to the table the creative out of the box forward thinking ?. Critically, do you have the capacity to re-mould how people learn so you can fill the gap they may have?

Caroline Mboijana, Managing director, the Leadership Team.



