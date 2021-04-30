Be passionate and good at what you do, success will follow

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The Ugandan sports industry is badly in need of a boost. The relentless underwhelming performance in regional tournaments is a clear indication of an industry in limbo.

Once in a while, a lone star makes it on the world stage think -Halima Nakayi, Dorcus Inzikuru, Stephen Kiprotich and Joshua Cheptegei, only to remind us of what we can be and what potential we have.

A good number of sports analysts have pointed out that Uganda’s problematic performance is a result of a lack of proper management of the talent. This is why Harold Atukwatse thinks every effort towards that progress counts.

The 31-year-old is a corporate and sports lawyer with a seven-year experience in legal practice. Currently, he is the corporation secretary at Uganda Premier League side Soltilo Bright Stars and a general manager at Phenom Sports Management Company.

How did you end up in sports management?

I started out at ENS Africa Advocates in 2013 as an intern. When I finished my internship, I chose to start my own practice and I have been self-employed ever since. I picked interest in sports management and administration in 2016 and decided to pursue it. As a sport manager one needs a combination of skills related to planning, organising, directing, controlling, budgeting and evaluating talent and managing companies.

Sports management is very relevant in Uganda. We have a multimillion sports industry whose potential remains mainly untapped and which needs management and mentorship. We have seen positive results of proper management with stars such as Dorcus Inzikuru, Stephen Kiprotich, Joshua Cheptegei, Denis Onyango and many others.

What does your job entail as a corporate and sports lawyer into sports management?

Right now I am mainly in sports administration with Soltilo Bright Stars as a corporation secretary and general manager. I work as an intermediary, I scout for talent, source for endorsements and offer legal and contract support, among others.

What are some of the challenges that come with sports management?

The biggest challenge with sports management in Uganda is that the sports industry in Uganda is largely recreational rather than commercial or professional. The professional element is may be five or 10 per cent. Very few people treat sports the same way they treat their businesses on a day to day basis. The country should realise that sports is an income generating activity; that sports can make money as much as tourism, manufacturing, trade or any other sector in this country.

How and when did you fall in love with sports?

I first fell in love with football while in primary school at Seeta Boarding Primary School. I continued my love for the game at King’s College Budo where I played for the junior school team in my Senior One and Two. I later graduated to the senior team in my Senior Three and captained the school team in my A-Level.

Which sports have you played and where?

I played a bit of rugby in my Senior Two but lost interest. I have also played football for my school team and Hope Doves FC in the lower tiers of Ugandan football.

What do you do to remain relevant in this dynamic employment system?

I read a lot to stay updated with the current developments and trends in and outside Uganda. I also network and try to meet as many people as possible.

What would you say to a sportsman unsure of whether they should get signed up under a sports management agency?

I would say every player in the world needs a sports manager. There is absolutely no reason why they should opt out of having a manager. Having a manager allows the athletes to concentrate on just the sport and leave things such as finances, travel, media engagements, endorsements and other aspects of their employment to the manager.

Who is your greatest mentor and why?

My mother is my mentor. She taught me from an early age the importance of compassion, building trust and honesty in society which I have found to be very instrumental in my career .

How do you work hard without neglecting your family and social life?

The good thing here is I enjoy and love working hard and enjoying life. Like the saying goes, you will always find time for the things that you enjoy or love. For me the key is to enjoy and love what you do. That makes it easy for me to create time as and when I can.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Whatever you do, give it your all, give it 100 per cent of your effort and attention. The availability of opportunities is key when choosing a career. That is one of the main considerations one should have before choosing any career.

Education

Atukwatse attended Kings College Budo for both O and A-Level before joining Makerere University and the Law Development Centre for his Bachelors in Law degree and Diploma in Legal practice respectively.