Being the change she wants to see

Claire Kyarisiima was just 10 years old when she got her first period. Scared and confused, she did not tell anyone. Instead, she quietly found an old cloth in the bedroom she shared with her sister and used it as a makeshift pad. For three long days, she cut the cloth into pieces, folding them again and again. It was uncomfortable and made her anxious, especially in public, where she constantly feared staining her clothes. When her next period came, Claire finally opened up to her older sister and asked for sanitary pads. That moment marked a turning point. She made a silent vow; one day, she would ensure that no girl had to go through what she did, feeling ashamed, scared, or unprepared for menstruation.

The bigger barrier

Today, Claire is living out that promise through Touched Minds, an organisation she co-founded to bring hope and transformation to children’s lives. But as she began this journey, she soon realised that in many communities, the issue is not just about shame, it is about poverty. In Buyala village, Budondo Sub-county in Jinja District, for example, Claire found girls using soil, paper, mattress pieces, and even polythene bags as desperate alternatives to sanitary pads. The sight was heartbreaking. She was especially moved by a story on NTV Uganda that exposed the dangerous lengths girls were going to just to manage their periods.

“For many families, even Shs2,000 to Shs5,000 for pads is too much,” Claire explains.

A life-changing partnership

To make a real difference, Claire partnered with Msichana Uganda, a local organisation that makes reusable pads. Together, they began distributing menstrual supplies to disadvantaged girls in Budondo. “For a girl in Budondo, every period means isolation,” says Winifred Nakandi, the founder of Msichana Uganda. “Without pads, girls miss school, church, and other activities. They are constantly worried about soiling their clothes or being embarrassed.” The results were immediate. Joseph Okoboi, the headteacher at Buyala Primary School, shared how Claire’s initiative helped his female students feel more confident and comfortable. St Stephen Secondary School in Budondo also benefited, receiving part of the 600 packs distributed. But the work did not stop at pads.

More than menstruation

Nakandi and Claire’s efforts go beyond hygiene; they are tied to a broader fight for gender equality and dignity. Their work aligns with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those focused on clean water, sanitation, and empowering women and girls. Nakandi highlights a disturbing reality; some girls are forced into sexual relationships with older men just to afford pads. “This leads to teenage pregnancy and child marriage,” she says. “Once pregnant, these girls often drop out of school and are pushed into early marriage, increasing their vulnerability to gender-based violence.” Claire dreams of a world where sanitary pads are as freely available as condoms in some public spaces.

A broader vision of care

Her compassion does not stop with menstrual health. While on a field trip in Mbarara, western Uganda, with her partner, Brian McKnight Kasule, Claire met a four-year-old boy with a physical disability. He sat apart from other children, struggling to walk with crutches. That encounter stayed with her. “I wished I could help him,” she recalls. After researching, she found out about Corsu Hospital in Kisubi, which offers free or low-cost treatment for children with disabilities. She passed the information to the boy’s family, and that spark grew into another mission; connecting families to services for conditions such as cleft lip and knocked-knee correction. Since then, Touched Minds has expanded its reach to Rukungiri, Kamwenge, Mityana, Mbale, Nakawuka, and Ggaba, raising awareness, distributing sanitary pads, diapers, and promoting hygiene education in both rural and urban areas.

Fuelled by passion

Claire does not rely on big donors. She uses her modest resources, along with help from friends and well-wishers who believe in her vision. “Claire Kyarisiima is someone I deeply admire,” says Godfrey Nsereko, founder of Sifa New Day Foundation. “She is passionate about supporting vulnerable families and children with disabilities. I have had the honour of partnering with her to support more than 500 girls in Budondo with free reusable pads.” From the scared 10-year-old who quietly handled her first period with scraps of cloth, Claire has become a fearless advocate. She is changing lives, one pad, one child, one village at a time.

The reality

In Uganda, economically, the cost of sanitary pads, between Shs3,000 and Shs9,000, is unaffordable for many families, especially in rural areas. As a result, menstruation becomes a barrier to equal education and opportunity for girls.

Efforts by NGOs such as AFRIpads and Days for Girls provide reusable pads and menstrual education, but broader support is needed. The government and communities must work together to ensure access to menstrual products, improve school facilities, and break the stigma so every girl can manage her period with dignity and stay in school.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;