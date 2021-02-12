Better payment will come with experience

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

Solomon Ekuka has done it all in audio visual production. From editing, cinematography and directing. He talks about creating a business out of his passion, cinematography.

Describe your kind of business

I am in the audio visual business. I am a director of photography and a video editor. Initially, all I did was editing but jumped onto cinematography because I felt that one needed to understand cinematography if they were to succeed as editors.

How did you get into this business?

It was the passion for film. I was always fascinated by movies that I became curious about the way they are made. In 2000, when I was in Senior Four, during our entertainment day, I hired a camera from a friend and shot the event. I don’t remember where I put that footage since I did not know how to edit.

From there, I did many smaller events and that is how I honed my skill and as they say, the rest is history.

Did you get any related training?

Yes I did, though it was after I had started out. I felt the need to get more hands-on knowledge about the art.

How is the audio visual business scene fairing?

It is a promising scene that has attracted many clients especially now, when people are converting much of their communication to audio visual formats, there are a lot of opportunities.

How did you build your clientele?

In my business I make sure I support my clients wholeheartedly. I professionally advise them, put all my expertise in a project and in the end, a happy client will recommend another, and another.

Advertisement

How did Covid affect this sector?

The number of jobs reduced because a lot of people we work with are in the arts and they have never reopened. Being a collaborative industry though, I have managed to get through because a few jobs come by but not as frequently as before.

What business lessons did you pick from the period?

The art industry where many of my clients were is still closed, so I learnt not to depend on one business for survival and that’s why I went into farming as my secondary source of income. I’ve also learnt how to make and keep friends.

How would you advise a youth trying to join this kind of business?

I would advise them to look out for good mentors but most important, go to school, learn to be patient and above all trust in God.

Learning is endless and of course the pay cheque that comes with it. The better you are, the more the gigs and the better the payments.