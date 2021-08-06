Can I talk to my boss about my career dilemma?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

For the past year, I have felt like I am stuck and my career is not going anywhere. I feel like this is impacting my productivity and I would like to talk to someone about it. Is it possible for me to have this conversation with my immediate supervisor? Gregory

Hello Gregory,

It is unfortunate, but you are not alone. While many of us think about this stuff from time to time and maybe even practise the speeches to go with them in the shower or in the car I don’t think we often verbalise our thoughts on where we want our career paths to go, if we even know ourselves.

Surely there is more to be said about the importance of these career discussions. After all, if you are a manager which would you prefer? Helping your team progress internally, or having them leave for what seems like a better opportunity elsewhere? So I think it is important to have these conversations about what we want our career paths to look like with ourselves, and our managers. It helps us get closer to the work and life we want, and it helps clue our managers in on how to give it to us.

Before we jump into the nitty-gritty of these conversations, let us set some ground rules for how these conversations go. Think about your relationship with your boss. If you are on good terms, great; chances are, the door is open and you can be candid about what you see for your career trajectory, or your confusion around it.

The best managers are the ones who know how to create or find opportunities that combine your skills, interests, and challenges, so these are some things to outline before the conversation. However, if your relationship with your boss is not so splendid, or they are just not in a decision-making position like this one, look higher.

Figure out who the best person is to speak with, even if she works in a different department.

Chat with colleagues who are changing roles. When someone on your team is leaving her role, knowing why can help you determine what you see for your own career path, and perhaps give considerations to possible changes that you did not otherwise think of. Plus, if they are leaving a vacancy as a result, that might be an opportunity for you. Find out what the true nature of the role is; then, determine the next steps for applying for it internally, if it is a good fit.

