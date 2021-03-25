Career Expo: Preparing yourself for the competitive job market 

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

The 2021 NSSF-Daily Monitor Career Expo enters its second day today.

Today's topic is "Matching your Capabilities to the Changing World". The 2021 Expo is premised on the theme "Repurposing Your Career Goals to the New Normal".

For those university students that are aiming to pursue mainstream careers in the current competitive job market, NSSF Deputy Managing Director, Patrick Ayota will speak about how you can prepare yourself for the versatile job market.

Emma Mugisha, the Stanbic Bank Executive Director & Head of Investment Banking will speak about what opportunities can be exploited beyond a university qualification, both informal employment and as entrepreneurs.

This is because employers today are looking beyond one’s first degree. They are mostly interested in how one can add value to the company and whether they can keep up with the dynamic work environment, and advance fresh ideas.

Employers are also increasingly looking to young people to challenge the long-held ideas in the market. The expo offers university students preparing to enter the job market a great starting point.

To register and attend the 2021 NSSF-Daily Monitor Career Expo, visit www.nssfug.org/careerexpo21.

You can also visit all NSSF social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and YouTube) and the Daily Monitor Facebook page