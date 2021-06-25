Career growth drove Bwengye into banking

By Edgar R. Batte More by this Author

Alex Bwengye holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree. He has served in top law firms. The bank lawyer has a knack for sharing knowledge on legal issues and rights as well as healthy living lifestyle tips. In an interview with Edgar R Batte, Bwengye shares what makes him tick.



What does your job entail?

My job entails managing legal risk and providing advisory services at the bank.

What is the kick in being a bank lawyer?

Being a bank lawyer gives you exposure to the financial sector and allows you to learn about the financial world. It also enables you to learn about corporate governance and good governance.

How have you gotten to where you are today?

Firstly, I am a firm believer in God. God is my foundation. In whatever I decide to do, I always pray that God goes before me and leads me. I am ambitious, so in whatever I set out to do or attain, I learnt to always set it as a goal. After setting it as a goal, I then come up with a good plan on how to achieve that goal. I never rest until I achieve that goal. I have managed to incorporate efficiency and a solution based working in everything that I do.

What do you consider before taking up a job role?

The first consideration for me is career growth. The new job role should be offering me career growth and an opportunity to keep growing. The Second consideration for me is salary growth. The new job role should come with a salary increment.

As a lawyer, does your profession train you to completely disassociate with your conscience?

Not really, it usually depends on the legal system of a particular country or one’s understanding of the nature of law. In Law, we call it Jurisprudence.

What career dreams and aspirations do you have at this point in your life?

Career dreams – I have dreams of becoming a Managing Director of a bank one day. Aspirations – being President of Uganda. There are many things I can do and change to make Uganda a better place.

Advertisement

What is the biggest career test you’ve encountered?

Serving under an unfavourable leadership and situation. Amidst pressure, I had to ensure that I preserve myself and not get involved in any unethical conducts.

What career advice would you share with your teenage son or daughter?

I would advise him or her to know that one’s career should not be self-serving only but rather use their careers also to better society as a whole and make the world a better place than we found it.

Who has been most pivotal in your career, and why?

That would be my current supervisor, Claire Akampulira Ochienghs. She is the Company Secretary & Head Legal for FINCA Uganda. Through peer-to-peer training, my leadership skills and legal risk management skills have grown exponentially.

When were you last very scared?

I never get scared because I have perfect love in my life and I have been made perfect in love. God’s love is perfect and I have it in my life. 1st John 4: 18

Which of your personality traits do you least admire?

I am a very conscientious person. Sometime I can overly do it

If you got yourself in a major pickle today, which lawyer would you call, and why?

Andrew Mauso. He works with Sebalu & Lule Advocates. His legal advice, research, reading, understanding of the law and applicability of law to your pickle and give you a victory in court is exceptional.

What is the last book you read?

The Reckoning by John Grisham.

If you were to choose one person to have coffee with, who would it be, and why?

Elon Musk. I am a progressive individual. Elon is as progressive as they come. His inventions in the electric car industry with Tesla are changing the world for the better. There will be a reduction on reliance on fossil fuel and its effects on the environment. In the long run, the effects of global warming may be reduced. His invention when it comes to Space Travel is massively revolutionary.

What do you do to relax your mind, body and soul?

I work out regularly. I also love listening to music.

How would you like to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as a transformational leader in my family, in my career, at my places of employment and in the country as a whole.