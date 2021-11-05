Prime

Career success requires hard work, patience -Mwandha

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) executive director, Sam Mwandha. 

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Success. Sam Mwandha is the executive director of Uganda Wildlife Authority. He attributes his successful career to being a team player, having integrity and dedication. 


Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.