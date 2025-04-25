Celebrating Intellectual Property Day

What does this year’s World IP Day theme, “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP,” mean to you?

This theme resonates with me as a celebration of creativity, culture, and identity all of which have been outstanding aspects of Uganda’s creative industry. Music, for example, is a powerful expression of our stories and heritage. Professionally, it reminds us at URSB of the vital role we play in protecting the creative works of artists through IP rights. That innovation and creativity are duly protected to allow creators to be rewarded.

Why is it important to highlight the intersection between intellectual property and music in Uganda today?

Uganda’s creative economy has been growing rapidly over the years, and music is at the heart of it. Today, Uganda’s musicians have gained global recognition and our music has gained worldwide fame. However, many artists are unaware of how to safeguard their work. Highlighting this intersection now is timely. It is also about shifting mindsets. We are helping artists understand that their music is not just art, it is also an economic asset. With digital platforms transforming music distribution, protecting rights is more urgent than ever.

What role does URSB play in supporting this?

URSB is the national IP office and plays a central role by offering a legal and administrative framework for the protection of intellectual property, including trademarks, patents, industrial designs, geographical indications, traditional knowledge and copyrights. Through the Directorate of Intellectual Property, and newly formed Directorate of Copyright and Neighboring Rights, we facilitate the registration of creative works, enabling artists to gain legal recognition and enforce their rights when necessary.

Can you share specific programmes or initiatives URSB has rolled out to empower creatives?

Our mandate as URSB allows us to take the lead at protecting creative works. We recognise the value of enhancing access to information for innovators. One key initiative in this line has been the set-up of Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs) which offer guidance to creatives and innovators. Today, we have over 37 of these centers across the country, including in two secondary schools in northern Uganda. We have also organised IP awareness engagements across the country, targeting musicians and content creators. In addition, we recently launched a youth platform dubbed the UGYouth4IP Initiative, to make IP knowledge more accessible and relatable to young creatives.

With the launch of the UgYouth4IP Initiative. How is URSB engaging young and upcoming creatives to understand the value of their work and how to protect it?

We are taking the message of IP to schools, universities, and community spaces. The initiative targets university students, young lawyers, content creators, creatives, and seeks to bridge the existing knowledge gap on IP and encourage youth to appreciate, protect, and commercialise their innovative ideas. We are using relatable examples from the music and creative industry to help young people appreciate IP as a critical life skill for their career growth. Social media has also been a powerful tool for this outreach.

How does URSB collaborate with other stakeholders to foster a culture of IP awareness among creatives?