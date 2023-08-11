Character and commitment are very important

Who is Patricia Rutiba?

I am a daughter of Michael and Margaret Wamboga, wife to Daniel Rutiba, mother to three children, an architect by profession, born-again Christian and author.

Briefly talk about your journey as an architecture

While in secondary,I had a passion for art and I was good at maths. I was confused about what to do in my future but my father told me that for someone that has good artistic skills and who knew maths the best course to do was architecture. At the time I did not know what that was, he showed me blueprints and he told me the people who do plans study architecture.

My father was an engineer and he had interacted with architects. I decided that was what I wanted to do. When I did further research on architecture, I loved it.

When I asked about the points needed for architecture at Makerere they were extremely high and when I sat my Advanced Level exams, my father had passed on so I was disorganised, I had a feeling I would not make it.

I started hunting for scholarships in case I would not get a Government sponsorship. I did not mind if it was not Makerere all I wanted to do was architecture in memory of my father.

I went to different organisations to do with education for women in hopes of a scholarship in vain. I ended up at the Ministry of Education where I was told that I had got architecture on a government which was shocking because I thought the points I got were not enough for the course.

How have you climbed the ladder in architecture?

I am resilient and I have a passion for design.

What made you venture into writing?

I used to tell my children bedtime stories that I would create in my mind. They remember some of the crazy stories I would tell.

I used to read a lot of books. My mom was an avid reader as well. She taught us to read a lot of books. My love for reading, telling stories and journalling helped me develop my writing skills.

How are you able to juggle the things you do?

I have learnt to balance the different seasons in my life, according to what is going on in my life.

What is it like being an architect, a field dominated by men?

I have chosen not to get offended when I am in a meeting and they do not recognise I am a lady. I chose to look at it as a good thing because they are not looking at my femininity but looking at what I am bringing to the meeting.

In project meetings, I decided to draw as much attention away from being a woman as much as possible. It affected how I dressed when going for those meetings,how I talked and interacted with others.

What are your principles as a manager?

Character, creativity and commitment. I believe they are all important.

How do you deal with problem employees?

We have a human resource policy that we use. I have not had someone who is badly behaved. I have discovered that sometimes what someone is assigned to do may not be their best which can cause frustrations.

What are some of the challenges you have faced as a top manager, how have you navigated?

I have struggled to find work for the firm but I have navigated that by maintaining relationships with clients that we have done work for.

In doing that some of the clients call us for new work or get us new clients. I have also joined business networks where we build relationships with different professionals and help each other in getting business.

What advice would you give young people in regard to growing their career or business?

As a young person,the focus should be more in learning everything.When you have learnt your skill then you can focus on learning because no one is going to argue with you because you know your stuff.

Once you get opportunities to further your studies,make sure to grab them.

Who are your role models and why?

My mother is my role model in terms of loving and caring for the family.She also balanced her life very well despite her demanding job in the bank when we were growing up.

She taught me to be present to my family when it was necessary.

How do you spend your time outside meetings,consultations and presentations?