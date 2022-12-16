Christmas at work? Set the mood for memories at the office

There are some jobs, for example media, where business is as usual during the festive season. If your job is one of those, do not go dim on the festive lights because there are a number of ways to go through the season while at work.

Decorate

A vibrant work space creates a healthy working atmosphere, especially when it communicates festive.

Julie Kembabazi, a customer service executive, says she looks forward to always setting the festive mood around her desk.

“I usually place tiny unicorn sculptures on my table and also Christmas homemade snacks to share with my colleagues and clients. This helps to lift the festive mood. I also buy and add a season’s greeting card,” she shares.

Monica Tamale, a decorator, encourages employers to have their staff embrace DIY decorations.

“Staff members can opt to decorate a centralised Christmas tree at the work station with their own creative ideas to create a homely feeling of belonging,” Tamale tips.

She adds that you can go an extra with the decor touches by extending them to your office doors and windows with paper snowflakes or Christmas ornaments.

The expert adds that employees can also grace their office entry points with a photo booth.

“This creates a zone in which workmates can create memories by recording work videos and capturing photos off their phones.”

While at it, have a uniformed dresscode, such as ugly Christmas sweaters to identify with the holidays with the Christmas colour themes; green and red, to make the most out of it.

Game on

According to psychology experts, it is healthy to let the child in you come out. Ben Zakalia, a games expert and sports centre creative, recommends play inclusion for busy employees.

“Employers can organise contests and award winners with cool gifts to encourage competitive festive spirits,” he says.

Zakalia suggests workers engage in office bingo and Santa for the employees’ children. Thanking gestures in form of customised logo items also strengthen the festive values of caring and sharing are good.

“Employees can hold gift and card exchanging ceremonies where they get to appreciate each other’s yearly achievements with items such as mugs or bonuses, among others,” he says.

You can also opt to host an office movie hour in between work breaks. The office welfare can serve popcorn and hot chocolate in the office to create a cinema-like experience for the team.

Serve it

What is a festivity without a good meal experience? For the foodies, fun pizzas would do for a working lunch or a Christmas-themed cake to crown the day.

Jimmy Kato, an outside food caterer, recommends special Christmas course meals served to employees to ensure healthy minds on the job.

“You can do away with the office cook and have a whole day special offer on meals and snacks organised for the team to make them feel appreciated or even a small bar or cocktail party at the corner of the office,” Kato recommends.

He adds that you can have the team bake creative pastries in shapes that define the season such as cookies in Christmas tree shapes or star shapes to express their creativity in a contest where they get to win and savour the snacks and drinks.

Do well

Christmas encourages Christians to emulate virtues of sharing and caring. Joel Lubandi, the head of teams at Jirani hood, an agency, says he recommends a charitable cause with gift donations among staff members.

“Employees can be requested to contribute towards a particular cause of maybe saving a life in the community or encouraged to drop donations in monetary form or in kind in a box or sack at the office to help others within their community,” he tips.

The brand director says this act of kindness is a form of worship which is one of the practices that crowns up the birth of Jesus Christ.

He adds that reconciliation and forgiveness should be extended to each other among workmates to create a fruitful festive season and encourage a grudge-free working environment and in return induce spirits of teamwork.