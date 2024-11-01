Communication in managing dynamics

I lead a cross-functional team that offers back-end support to the core business of surveying and estate management. My team is made up of Administration, Logistics and HR / Procurement. The team gels well most of the time, but lately, I have noticed a drop in the internal service delivery to the core team. I have tried to investigate and I am hearing a lot of blame, finger-pointing, defensiveness and in one case “bullying from the core business”. How can I manage this, especially if it seems like the root cause of the problem is coming from the business unit that is “making the money”. Jordan





Hello Jordan, this sounds interesting, and your highlighting where you suspect the problem suggests this may well be a sensitive area. Before you start looking at other business units, it is important that you appreciate your team. Bringing your team together for a discussion is crucial. If you are concerned about their willingness to open up, consider framing the session as a team-building activity. This will allow the team to reflect on their achievements and challenges, fostering a sense of unity.

It is likely that the tension is due to a breakdown in a process, leading to poor communication, or interpersonal clashes. Regardless of the root cause, communication, or the lack thereof, is likely the trigger or the game changer. In many organisations, the core business is the money-maker, while the support teams are the enablers of business success. It is crucial that your team understands their critical role. I recommend openly discussing the issues in your team session. These discussions will also encourage your team to think about their solutions and how they can be more efficient in delivering internal service. Internal service delivery hinges on good communication, which in turn leads to excellent customer service. Consider guiding your team through basic communication principles to help them build their skills.

It is also important that they learn how to say “no” when they cannot deliver and communicate when service will be delayed. This is crucial for managing customer expectations. The mention of “bullying” suggests that your team may have struggled to say no when necessary or communicate delays. As the supervisor, you must also assure your team that they can come to you when they have a problem. Be mindful that your team members come from different backgrounds, have had different experiences, etc, so how they engage when in a difficult situation may vary. While you, in this case, are working through supporting your team, once the ground rules have been defined and the team have agreed on how they will work, it is important that you also hold them accountable when they have dropped the ball. Once you have addressed the above, then you can deal with your internal customers. Good Luck

