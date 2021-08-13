Dealing with annoying employees

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

You know them. They are in every workplace. That workmate who always finds something to complain about. Or that one who has absolutely no boundaries and is always meddling in other people’s business. How about that one who feels they own the place and they leave their property scattered all over what should be a shared space and they raise hell when it is removed.

Sometimes it is inevitable that a workmate will get on your nerves because of the amount of time you spent in such a confined place.

However, Henry Kibirige, a human resource consultant, cautions against labelling people annoying or difficult. He urges us to first take stock of some things and try to understand why they are the way they are. This understanding will enable us to accommodate them and make dealing with them easier.

The complaining type

While complaining is at times valid, in other instances, it is chronic. Mr Kibirige says a chronic complainer will always find fault with everything; say lunch- it is too hot, it is monotonous, or late.

“Therefore, you must identify the complaint and identify if it is out of line. If so, isolate the complainant from the rest and show them that they are the only ones complaining about the issue. If say it is five out 100, then they are the minority and should not disturb the peace of the place,” he says.

Mr Kibirige adds that it is also important to see who is complaining; mid-level and senior level employees should be given special attention, because they might be voicing what their team is unable to.

“Call these to the office and hear them out because some people just need to be heard, or noticed. For example, some people are working so hard without appreciation, while some complain verbally, others will only act out by say, wearing bright red braids to draw your attention,”he says.

He adds, “That is why I encourage employers to go beyond complimenting their employee’s efforts to encompass their dressing and the like because for some people, the only people they get in contact with are their work family.”

However, some are low-level employees and these, Mr Kibirige says, are prone to complaining because they are simply followers, never analysing or sieving information. “They need not take your attention because they will complain about even the change of gumboots. However, you need to be able to manage them by identifying and isolating their ringleader and reasoning with them,” he advises.

Mr Kibirige adds that some people are influencers; people who lead strikes in institutions. “Irrespective of their level in the organisation, pay them close attention lest they cause mayhem,” he advises

As employees state their grievances, Mr Kibirige says they should do so in detail because in some instances, the details floor the need for attention. “You will discover that there is no meat to it. This also helps to avoid bandwagon complaining as well as weed out habitual complainants from those with legit issues,” he says.

In all this, remember to respond to the complaints; workers need to know that their employer addresses issues put forward. “Sometimes, companies cause themselves problems by hiding facts; put the facts on the table. For example, if the donor has cut funds, tell your employees and ask for ideas on how to push on rather than sugar coating the crisis,” he advises.

The difficult type

These make everything difficult and for some, praises are what it takes to crack through the barricade so you get what you need from them. “These are not approached with a difficult attitude because it will be akin to approaching a lion,” he says.

There are also those that want you to follow things to the dot. For these, you need to fact check yourself before you approach them if are to get anything from them with less frustration. On the other hand, Mr Kibirige says you ignore them, more so when you are in a team. “That way, they will see that you have done something without their input and realise they are not indispensable and therefore, get back in line,” he says.

However, some supervisors claim their team members are difficult yet they are the problem.

“It is important for supervisors to understand that the team head is responsible for the performance level of the team because they are responsible for their team’s welfare and output,” Mr Kibirige shares.

That is why Olivia Masaba, a Human Resource officer says there are always two sides to a story “The employer or supervisor might be irritating to their subordinates without knowing it. However, there are ways to go about it and have a productive team,” she shares.

Define and stick to boundaries

At work, we form the work family, but it is very easy for leaders to forget that their subordinates are indeed their peers. “There is need to strike a balance between work and camaraderie by treating people with respect. If you feel that certain boundaries are overstepped, then discuss that with the person responsible or the team in a calm way. In so doing, the team will remain productive and on friendly terms,” Masaba advises.

Consistent and rational treatment of colleagues

Many team leaders or managers pride in being unpredictable. However, Masaba says uncertainty gets people on their toes thus unproductive.

“Your colleagues need to know what reaction certain actions solicit so that they are not on the edge when around you. Being unpredictable makes you a hindrance rather than a bridge to teamwork. Besides, predictability of management styles is the bedrock of the organisation’s culture,” she shares.

Draw motivation from your job

Across the board, people who are annoying and ineffective feed off people’s approval and compliments to keep working.

“If you are the kind of person who only works because your boss is around or waits for someone to remind them about a certain duty, you are breaking the chain the links the team. Rather than look around for people to make you do your job, get a job or role you love and ultimately, you will draw in good relationships that are thankful to have you and you them,” Masaba shares.

Your ability to seamlessly work with annoying co-workers is a plus for you because it is an indicator that your organisational and management skills are sharp.