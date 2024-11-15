Digital platforms have changed how young people connect

Digital transformation. Darren Harry Baine is the brain behind Young Eye Initiative, home to Young Eye Foundation, Young Eye International podcast and Young and Restless. The social entrepreneur is passionate about empowering young people through education. Started in 2019, the Young Eye Foundation receives funding from the Youth Climate Action Fund, sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the City of Kitchener.

How did your early experiences shape your understanding of youth empowerment and climate action?

Being given the opportunity to try multiple things and use these experiences to help guide and dictate the start of my journey was invaluable. The IBDP programme I did at Aga Khan helped shape my journey and having the opportunity to meet with and interact with youth in different circumstances, allowed me understand and realise the need to support and work towards youth empowerment.

What specific strategies did you employ to pivot your initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and what lessons did you learn about resilience in the face of adversity?

Covid-19 gave us the chance to reflect and understand if this is something we wanted to continue, and I think continuing was the right thing. We had to adjust and think about the sustainability of our foundation post Covid-19 – that is where the birth of the Young Eye as a show started before it became a podcast.

In what ways do you believe young people can be effectively equipped to lead in today’s global challenges, particularly in climate action and social justice?

I think we need to be bold about our passions and hone into actively finding avenues to get them. The best way to do this is by getting mentors that have done what you intend to do and learn from them and how they are able to get things done. We need to stop looking at issues of climate action and social justice as an individual nation or continent’s problem, but a collective issue where one’s actions can and will affect someone else.

How do you measure the impact of the Young Eye Foundation on the communities it serves, and what metrics do you consider most important?

The measurement is both a quantitative and qualitative thing we have done to reflect meaningful change. For example, materials donated relative to students in classrooms, students and families supported through the Young Eye Bursary, alongside qualitative measures such as improved school infrastructure, enhanced teacher effectiveness, and increased student engagement. We also value long-term impacts, such as the growth in school attendance and academic performance overtime, as well as community feedback and personal stories from students, teachers, and families, which together illustrate the foundation’s role in fostering sustainable, positive outcomes.

How has the transition to digital platforms, such as the Young Eye International Podcast, transformed the way young leaders connect and share their stories?

The shift to digital platforms has changed the way young people in general connect and share their stories by breaking barriers and creating accessible, dynamic spaces for engagement and learning. Through, for example podcasts and social media, young changemakers can now share their ideas, experiences, and initiatives to a global audience, inspiring peers and connecting with mentors from around the world. An example of this was attending Bloomberg CityLab not just as a speaker but as a participant, allowed me to appreciate this. These experiences help to amplify impact, and enables the exchange of ideas and solutions in real-time, making leadership and influence more inclusive.

What long-term strategies do you envision for the Young Eye Initiative to ensure its sustainability and continued impact on future generations?

We envision a long-term strategy centered on involving more young people, fostering international relationships, and building strategic partnerships with companies that share our mission. By actively engaging youth as leaders and participants in projects, the initiative not only empowers the next generation but also creates a strong, passionate community of young people. International collaborations and partnerships with organisations, educational institutions, and sustainability-focused companies, I believe, will broaden its reach, bringing in diverse perspectives.

We have already started by creating a three-fold organisation, Young Eye Initiative, which is home to the three organisations, but we created the podcast and Young and Restless to really financially support and sustain the foundation.

How has being recognised as a youth leader changed your approach to networking and collaboration within the youth-led movement?

It has encouraged me to build meaningful connections with other young changemakers and organisations. It has highlighted the importance of shared goals, collaboration and creating partnerships that amplify our collective impact on the youth-led movement.

How do educational initiatives, such as those implemented by the Young Eye Foundation, contribute to breaking the cycle of poverty and improving livelihoods for young people in Uganda?

By equipping young people in Uganda with valuable skills, knowledge, and resources that enhance their future employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. We believe that these programmes empower youth to create sustainable livelihoods, fostering economic independence and uplifting entire communities over time.

How do you see the role of global networks in supporting local youth-led initiatives, and what can be done to enhance these connections?

In my opinion, global networks play a crucial role by providing resources, mentorship, and platforms for sharing ideas and best practices. To enhance these connections, I would suggest regular knowledge-exchange forums such as Bloomberg CityLab, and collaborative projects that bridge local and global perspectives can be established, helping local initiatives scale their impact effectively.

Reflecting on your journey from a high school project to a global movement, how have your values and beliefs evolved over the years?

I have gone from focusing on individual impact to a broader commitment to collective change. My friends will tell you I was very competitive and had to win everything, but with time I have learnt the importance of peace and simply doing my best. My journey has reinforced the importance of resilience, empathy, and collaboration, guiding me to prioritise long-term, sustainable solutions and see the value in empowering others to lead alongside.

How do you ensure that the initiatives you lead are inclusive and representative of the diverse voices within the youth community?

Surrounding myself and engaging with diverse youth voices in the planning process, seeking feedback from the communities we work in, and creating spaces where everyone internally and externally feels heard and valued – because it is for the youth, by the youth at the end of the day. For example, before we organise any event or programme for a school, we always ensure the voices of the school are heard, because they feel the pain points more and understand what is needed better than we do.

As you look to the future, what specific goals do you have for the Young Eye Initiative and your role within it over the next five to 10 years?