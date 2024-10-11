Do every job to the satisfaction of everyone

How do your friends describe you?

Perhaps humble but intelligent.

How do you describe yourself to a stranger?

Simplicity and how you conduct yourself in the public and before the law is very important because it gives you a clear perspective of what life is all about.

What is your life mantra?

Work hard and be at your best. We are on earth for a very short time and some of us have been privileged to get a good education and good jobs, though the challenge is always what you are going to be remembered for after. That alone can guide you or not so that you do not lose your perspective

What can you say anchors your legacy?

My contribution to Uganda in various capacities I have served. From the church, politics, parliament representing Uganda on various international parliamentary procedures and then switching to diplomacy for more than 15 years, ending up crowning it with being Uganda's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN). All these make me proud and maybe someone will emulate my example.

What has helped you get to where you are today?

Bearing with opposing views has been important, you do not monopolise wisdom and then listen. This improved my vision especially when I was in parliament dealing with the government side and the opposition.

It is important to be patient and give opportunities to everyone. When you research, they say in their own judgement that I was the best speaker simply because I was able to listen to everyone. Even when there is a critic, you do not brush it aside, and not be arrogant as if you are the only person with knowledge.

Do you have advice for the speaker of parliament or those who might occupy the position?

Do you think I should give advice? In my book I wrote about the speakership of parliament as first of all the ability to listen to everyone. The speaker should avoid issues that have controversies; that at the end will lead him or her to the arena of losing impartiality. You should be seen as independent, yourself, and not a representative of anyone.

What professional ethics do you uphold?

Integrity and courage to be able to stand on my own feet. I am balanced. You cannot please everybody but they will respect you. The way for you to achieve that will depend on how you have carried yourself in public life, especially humility. When you humble yourself, as the Bible says, even if you bring your views people will respect them. I have served in many regimes and I have not made enemies.

You had an illustrious diplomatic career, which memories stick out?

I worked in many countries and each country has its own realities but I think the best country I served in was Germany. I liked their work ethic; very workaholic but wanted quality and efficiency.

I took time to know why they are very powerful in industrialisation, travelled around and befriended people who matter and found out that they do not concentrate on everything in the power centre like Berlin. Their industries are spread all over and with specialisation.

For instance, a car factory cannot be one, rather different factories concentrate on one specific thing such as windscreens, tyres, engines and so on.

There when you finish secondary, you do not go straight to university, you have to go for two years of skill. From there you make a decision, on whether you want to go academic or progress with the skills.

America and the UN, it is mostly politics, although the UN itself is a very good experience. That is when you see international politics of the highest level; hypocrisy where powers preach this and then do the other but after analysing you see that they are all serving their interests.

What has been your biggest career challenge?

I have not met many challenges careerwise but may be in parliament where you have to make sure that the two shades are accommodated. When you are in the proceedings, some people may want to destroy yet others want a real debate, so you have to be able to detect all that.

What career guidance do you have for a fresh graduate?

Do not despise any job, be it domestic work, do it to your satisfaction and the satisfaction of everyone. Dignity of labour is very important, when I went to Harvard, in my hall of residence, I was impressed by an old woman. She would report early in the morning to clean toilets until evening, driving her way home and was paid well. I came to know that any job that feeds you is a good job.

How are you spending your retirement?

Officially I am retired but I do more than I did when I was officially engaged. Right now, I am chairing one of the most important boards – Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

I am a professor of Law in Mbarara teaching intellectual property and I am a farmer. I am also active in church .

What are the greatest lessons you have given to your children?

I wish they can emulate my successes. I have given them a good education and I wish them to have the ability to think on their own out of the box. I am impressed because some of them are already doing and thinking for themselves.

What makes you proud of being a Ugandan?

Uganda is very beautiful; it is only those who have not travelled that cannot understand it. I have travelled the world over but each time I leave, I miss this climate, the friendliness.