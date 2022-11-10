Do I fit in this organisation?

Dear Caroline,

I have worked with my organisation for the last seven years and worked my way up to a middle-level manager role. Recently there was an advert for a new position within the team, also middle level, and I was advised it would oversee a new unit as we are a growing business. The role was filled, and the person has been with us for six months. Recently, I have noticed that some of my team members need to be more responsive and are no longer working the way they used to. I recently discovered that the new role was actually my role and that the new person was also in charge of my team. I am baffled and unsure of what to do and feel stressed that I may lose my job. What do I do?

Steven

H ello Steven, I am sure this must be stressful and surprising given that you have grown with the company and have built your career. The most uncomplicated and straightforward way to address this is to ask for a meeting with your supervisor to understand what is going on, but you must also try to establish that what you have heard is true. Try and recall how you got the information about duplicate functions etc. This can be a little tricky in that you may get only some of the answers straightforwardly; nonetheless, you will need to try more, especially if you are starting to feel stressed and anxious because that can cause health problems.

Before you speak with your supervisor, go back, and revisit the advert placed for the role. Please review it to make sure that it is not your job and that it is another/new role altogether. Once you are sure it is a new role, ask to speak with your supervisor. When you get the opportunity to talk with your supervisor, start with a discussion about what is going well and where your challenges are and then ask them to give you feedback about your performance. You are starting with this to check whether your manager perceives a performance issue on your part. As the discussion progresses, you can also raise your concerns and table the issues that are bothering you. Hopefully, your manager will be candid with you so that you fully understand what is going on.

If you walk out of the room satisfied with the explanation you have been given and feel assured that it was all a misunderstanding, then continue working as usual.

However, if you feel strongly that you have not been given an honest answer, you need to think carefully if you want to stay with the organisation. You have a steady track record of seven years of service where you have progressed on the job, so your CV can demonstrate growth and development; you then should be open to looking for another job with an organisation that will value you.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U) [email protected]