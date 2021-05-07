Do not be content if there is still room to earn more

Passionate. In addition to her communications job, Allen Ssempa runs a moving company and has taken on various gigs. The mother of three talks about her faith in God and admiration for strong female leaders.

What do you love about your job?

The beverages industry is currently flooded, so we work around the clock to hit targets. Dealing in fast moving consumer goods also comes with the thrill of knowing how the products are faring on the market in real time. A seemingly slow morning can turn out to be a very busy afternoon and a rewarding evening. The spontaneous moves and unpredictable days keep me very much alive.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have garnered a good amount of social capital from the schools I have attended, places I have visited, organisations I have worked for and the people with whom I interact with regularly. I know someone everywhere, and this continues to work in my favour.

I have been headhunted for work countless times. I have been called for one-off gigs. I have been recommended to sit on committees and panels I had no idea existed. I will not say I started a laundry mart with one basin and a hanger, as is the common joke lately, but I have come a long way on my career path and I give God all the glory. He is the patron of opportunity.

What is the best career advice you have received?

I have received a lot of advice over the years, especially from other career women and motivational speakers. But nothing beats what I have had to teach myself along my life’s journey. I believe that life has a lot to teach each one of us.

To me, the major lesson has been that one hustle is not enough. It is important for us to pursue our career aspirations, chase those childhood dreams and get those titles we have always wanted. But few things are sweeter than multiple pay cheques. Do not get tired of exploring opportunities, do not close the door to other potential pay cheques and do not be content when there is still room to earn whether from being a consultant in the same field or venturing into side business.

How did you harmonise your childhood aspiration with what you currently do?

As a child, I wanted to be a journalist and performed all Arts subjects very well. I was also a writer, researcher and debater. The obvious career choice was journalism. But while at university, I opted for communications and public relations. It is going to be a while before I think about a career switch, it may not happen, but a chief executive role is something I am working towards.

Where do marketing and communications find common career ground?

In today’s corporate world, it is commonplace for these two roles to be intertwined or structured to work closely and here is why; if your communication strategy does not make the organisation money in the short or long run, it is not good enough. This knowledge has led many practitioners into marketing classes and has raised a breed of integrated marketers who are experts in both fields. The industry is winning.

If you were to invite one person to tea for a chat, who would that be, and why?

Anne Jjuuko, MD and CEO Stanbic Bank. She embodies everything I look up to and it would make my day, delving into what drives her, her life’s purpose, what her challenges have been and how she has overcome them. The bank is one of our most valued partners, so I got to spend some time with her late last year working on a project. She referred to the female staff around her as her girls. It pointed to the kind of leader she is and I found it very admirable.

How do you handle crises at work?

Although there is always a crisis management plan or manual in place, I have learnt that every crisis is unique and dealing with it may require tactics outside of the manual. In the wake of a crisis, it is crucial to have an internal meeting, get all the facts, brainstorm on strategic moves and align all resources in your favour.



Acting fast but with caution, bringing the media on board in good time, allows you to direct the narrative and spell out facts as you would like for them to be published. The goal is to make sure the reputation of the organisation is protected, that the customers heal and that trust is restored.

What do you consider as your greatest achievement and regret in life so far?

Beyond career, education and business accomplishments, it is the fulfilment of my motherhood duties. I have been intentional about instilling the right values into my children and whenever I see these values at play, I am happy with myself. I had all my babies before 28. I paused my career and everything else to nurture them in their toddler years and looking at them now, it all worked out for the good of all of us.



My family is a daily dose of laughter, joy, inspiration and support. My husband is a very passionate chef, so I seldom cook. He is a good friend, a dependable partner and together, we are raising three children who are diverse in character. The first-born is a very emotionally intelligent, goal-oriented girl and is a top performing student.

The second born is named ‘Ffumu’, Luganda word for ‘spear’. It is a strong name for a very strong-willed boy. I sometimes dread conversations with him because he challenges everything I know. The last one is a gem. He is a polite boy and a gentleman in the making. I did not plan for any of them, my pregnancies just sort of happened. But, I have absolutely no regrets.

What is your take on spirituality and how it impacts our lives?

I was raised by church leaders. I have vivid memories of going to church, attending Sunday school at Kampala Pentecostal Church, the present day Watoto Church, and hosting a cell on Wednesday. I really do not care which religious sect my children choose to be a part of, but it matters to me that they acknowledge that there is a God who is dependable, who loves us unconditionally and calls us to righteousness.

I am raising them in the Christian faith because it is what I know best. I, however, think it is important that everyone has a relationship with a higher power to whom they go for refuge, consolation, guidance, blessings. In my life, that higher power is God. He keeps me grounded and on the right path. In Him, I have a gracious father. I don’t know who atheists turn to for forgiveness of sins or answers to their prayers.