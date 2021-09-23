Encroachers grab govt  farm land in Kayunga

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Government could lose up to 5 square miles of Lusenke Stock Farmland in Busaana Sub-county, Kayunga District, to encroachers if they are not evicted.

Dr Peter Beine, the executive director of National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC &DB), said out of the 7 square miles of farm land, only two square miles are still intact.

“Most of the land is now occupied by encroachers who sneak in to cultivate crops. We need support to regain full access and user rights of the land to accommodate the upcoming expansion and developments,” Dr Beine told Mr Bright Rwamirama, the State Minister for Animal Husbandry, on Wednesday.

The minister was visiting the farm to assess the progress of the planned projects.

The farm has a poultry hatchery, cows shed, a hay barn, piggery maternity structures and a feedlot.

Encroachers took advantage of the land following the fall of former presidents Idi Amin and Milton Obote’s regimes. However, the current government in 2006 started revamping the farm.

Advertisement

“All those who have encroached on government farm land should vacate it before we forcefully evict them. And no compensation is going to be given to them,” Mr Rwamirama said.

Encroachers

Dr Emmanuel Egaru, the farm manager, said 2,000 squatters are currently settling on the land.

Mr Rwamirama said he wants the farm to concentrate on breeding dairy cows to serve the central region, adding that they are still discussing whether they can bring dairy goats as well.

He said there are also plans to start a community breeding project in the area to help residents.

“You should not use the structures for purposes they are not intended for. Whatever we do here should be according to plan. You should keep the facility in good condition,” the minister said.

Mr Rwamirama said a total of 400 dairy cows, some from South Africa and Switzerland would be taken to the farm in two months’ time.

He asked contractors constructing the structures to complete them in time.

“Six months ago, our stock farms banked Shs3.8b none taxable revenue in the government coffers, this shows how important they are to the country,” he said.

Ms Joyce Bwambale, a NAGRC&DB board member, said 50 per cent of the planned mandate of the farm had been achieved. Although agriculture employs more than 65 per cent of Ugandans and provides more than 80 per cent of the country’s industries with raw materials, many farmers practice it without any training.

As a result, it has limited their opportunities of transiting from subsistence to large scale commercial agriculture.

GOVT EFFORTS TO RECOVER lyantonde LAND

Huge chunks of government land in various districts is encroached on by squatters but the Agriculture ministry is making efforts to recover it.

Recently, the ministry indicated that it is in the process of repossessing 242.542 acres of land at Makukulu Village, Lyantonde District , which is currently occupied by more than 1,000 squatters. The ministry insists the residents illegally occupied the land, which formerly housed a veterinary field station.

The land also houses New Hope Community Nursery and Primary School. The ministry wants the land to serve as a pre-expert quarantine ground, where animals can be held in isolation for a specified period of time for veterinary observation and sampling.

[email protected]