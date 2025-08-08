Everyone runs when a company is failing, says Mas Group Africa CEO Masaba

Yunus Masaba is the CEO of Mas Group Africa, a conglomerate that has grown and expanded in the last decade with investments in manufacturing, telematics (tracking& security), renewable energy, construction and real estate, sports, leisure and hospitality. He is not your average corporate executive.

His story reads like a case study in pivoting failure into a sustainable empire. From a last-mile logistics start-up that collapsed in under a year to an industrial group, Mas, as he is commonly known, represents a new kind of leader; visionary, grounded, patient and relentless.

Ian: From our conversations, you sound a little frustrated with this generation.

Mas: Not frustrated, but I feel like this generation is capable of much more given the technological advancement and resources available at our disposal. We have offered mentorship, but the distractions are many. Social media with the likes of TikTok have consumed their attention away from the realities.

Ian: The danger with social media is that it creates a digital persona. And then you waste your real life feeding that persona.

Masaba: Exactly. At five years old, children now have smartphones. They did not hustle to get them. For us, internet cafés taught discipline. One hour, do everything. I learnt ethical hacking just to extend that time.

Ian: Different generation, different reality. But maybe that is also a leadership problem. Are we giving them the systems they need?

Masaba: Systems matter. For example, when I started Transporter in 2015, I had no capital. So I attached value to the idea, pitched the company with a Shs300m valuation. Got a pre-contract with HelloFood and then sold equity to raise bikes instead of money. I retained 60 percent, gave 40 percent to those who bought the bikes. That is how we started.

Ian: That is a model our Saccos should have tried with start-ups like Rocket Health or SafeBoda.

Masaba: But they did not. Our investment clubs are just savings clubs. They do not take risks. They prefer land, bonds, and fixed deposits. Foreign venture capitalists are the ones backing our best ideas. Not us.

Ian: So the issue is both mindset and structure?

Masaba: Ugandans want to own 100 percent of a Shs1m idea instead of 10 percent of a Shs1b idea. We do not share. Compare that to Somalis. If someone has a business idea, the clan funds it. It becomes a shared success.

Ian: But the entrepreneurs also need to build credibility.

Masaba: Yes. Too many bafere. Due diligence must be thorough. We need more founders who have worked in structured environments. Who understand governance. Our universities should introduce short executive courses, like how to run a board or how to report properly.

Ian: Most boards just sign off money.

Masaba: Because we choose board members based on names, not strategic contribution. Our boards are not demographic reflections of our population or customer base. Few understand TikTok, AI, or digital shifts. And experience has a shelf life now. You cannot measure relevance by years alone.

Ian: We also lack turnaround CEOs in Uganda. People who take failing companies and fix them.

Masaba: Because everyone runs when a company is failing. Yet those are the people boards should be hiring. Instead, we have textbook CEOs with no scars.

Ian: Our business schools are not helping either.

Masaba: They should be ecosystems. Bring Sudhir to speak. Take students to Kikuubo. Let farmers teach agriculture. Let entrepreneurs share failures. That is where learning happens.

Mas Group Africa CEO Masaba. PHOTO/COURTESY

Ian: Speaking of failures, what happened with Transporter?

Masaba: We grew too fast. Bad credit, thin margins, poor asset management. But it gave birth to Track 24. We sold our first tracker to Simba Automotive. It has lasted nine years. I learnt the value of lean operations and careful hiring.

Ian: Then came the turf pitches?

Masaba: During Covid-19, we saw open fields being replaced by apartments. So we built artificial turf pitches in Bukoto and Kyanja, green belts for a concrete city. At the same time, we expanded into tourism and LPG packaging and diversified the group.

Ian: Mas Group Africa is now regional?

Masaba: That is the vision. Uganda must become a regional hub. Look at what Africa imports. Why not make it here? Toothpicks, solar panels, plastic packaging. We believe in small interconnected factories feeding into each other. A micro-industrial ecosystem.

Ian: Most people associate industrialisation with huge Chinese-style factories.

Masaba: But those factories are built from specialised components. One makes bolts, another makes nuts, and someone assembles. That is what we need here. But with proper policy. A small brewer should not face the same taxes as Nile Breweries. We need micro-standards across all regulatory bodies.

Ian: What about financing?

Masaba: Uganda Development Bank should adopt a venture model. Invest in companies, take equity, release funding tied to milestones. Government needs to back local entrepreneurs, not just farmers. And banks need entrepreneurs on their boards.

Ian: You speak often about women and youth.

Masaba: Because they are the engine. Women are the best capital allocators. Look at homes, farms, markets. Youth bring the energy. Work gives meaning. Most of our mental health issues stem from inactivity.

Ian: You also sit on the board of Africa Nxt Gen?

Masaba: Africa Nxt Gen is about the next 50 years. It is the bridge between what Africa was and what it must become. Young Africans must own their future. We need African capital solving African problems with African ingenuity.

Ian: ESG in the real sense?

Masaba: Yes. Our plastic beverage factory is part of a circular system. We recycle what we produce and put it to alternative use. The bottles are recycled to make new bottles, make plastic pavers and poles used in construction. Besides employing youth at the factory, we employ youth in communities to collect recyclable waste. We also encourage companies that do massive production to produce their own power and contribute to the grid. Sustainability is key to business growth and the economy at large

Ian: And what is the bigger industrial vision?

Masaba: Import substitution through interconnected micro-factories. A tile factory feeds a packaging factory. A plastic moulding unit supports a solar panel assembly line. Everything feeding into the other. The ecosystem is key. We are building a model industrial park based on this logic.

Ian: So in short?

Masaba: We need to stop thinking like a poor country pretending to be rich. Understand who we are. Speak the language of our economy. And build from there. It is not just about capital. It is about clarity.