Executive Watch
What you need to know:
Executive: Job Khan Ndyabagye
Role: Chief Information Security
Officer, Pride Bank
Job Khan Ndyabagye is the new chief information security officer at Pride Bank. A seasoned cybersecurity professional, Ndyabagye comes with more than 17 years of experience in financial services, holding key certifications, including Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), and ITIL Foundation.
His leadership experience includes progressive senior roles as supervisor ICT Security at Centenary Bank, manager ICT security at BRAC Uganda Bank, manager infrastructure and cybersecurity at Brac International Holding B.V. (overseeing cybersecurity across seven countries in Africa and Asia). Ndyabagye specialises in enterprise cybersecurity frameworks, infrastructure security transformations, and compliance with global standards (ISO 27001, NIST, PCI-DSS).
He has led major initiatives, including secure core banking migrations, data centre fortification, privileged access management, and disaster recovery planning.
At Pride Bank, he has significantly improved the organisation’s cyber posture, building security programmes from the ground up while aligning technical solutions with business objectives.
His expertise spans DevSecOps integration, data center modernisation, and leading cross-functional teams in complex, regulated environments.