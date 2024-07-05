Executive watch: Kato takes on chief retail officer role at Post Bank

Kato’s career in banking spans over 15 years, working for both international and local banks, where he has developed a deep expertise in strategic planning, retail banking, credit risk, and analysis.

He joined PostBank in November 2020 as a Manager Workplace Banking, and was instrumental in re - engineering the processes for Personal Banking and accelerating commendable growth in the segment. He was subsequently promoted to Regional Head of Distribution – Western and later transferred to the Central Business District in the same role.

Kato currently oversees the Bank’s Retail business, where he has undertaken numerous initiatives and transformations that have significantly contributed to the growth of the Bank’s balance sheet and profitability, as well as its drive for financial inclusion.

In his new role, he is responsible for the formation and execution of the Bank’s business growth strategy across distribution channels, Fintech Business, Sales, and Bancassurance. He is also credited with nurturing a high-performance culture that has greatly impacted overall team performance across the board.

Before joining PostBank Uganda, Kato worked with Stanbic Bank for nine years, where he undertook multiple roles such as Manager New Business, Manager Workplace Banking, Officer Governance and Execution, among other branch roles.

He then worked at I&M Bank as a Relationship Manager SME and later Zenka Finance, a FinTech company, where he served as County Head of Sales and Distribution. In these roles, he demonstrated strong thought and transformational leadership and made significant contributions to business growth.