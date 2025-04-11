Experts: Soft skills will take you places

Experts in the education sector have urged higher institutions of learning and graduates to prioritise and invest more in soft skills, warning that academic excellence alone is no longer enough to thrive in today’s job market.

Speaking at a graduation event for accounting trainees under Grant Thornton Practical Skills Development Academy, Prof Victoria Ssekitoleko, urged the Ministry of Education to review the curriculum and support graduates with life skills that match workplace realities. Prof. Ssekitoleko, a former minister of agriculture emphasised that success outside the classroom is more determined by how well one relates with people than academic knowledge.

“Practical skills, but mostly soft skills, are so important that in quite a number of cases people will employ those with qualities such as effective communication, confidence, critical thinking, collaboration to navigate different tasks in the real world than those just presenting good scored transcripts,” she said.

Prof. Ssekitoleko added: “The government should expand soft skills training in a phased manner to higher institutions so as to curb the increased unemployment problem in the country. Many children continue to cry and suffer in the Middle East as seen in tiktok videos yet some of them are graduates, who can be employed in a single agriculture sector.”

Lessons

A cohort of 25 trainees from the Grant Thornton Practical Skills Academy , comprising graduates of accounting and finance from various universities acquired skills in fundamentals of accounting, tax and advisory as well as soft skills such as project management and career growth related matters following six months of training.

According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau Of Statistics (UBOS) report, 16 percent of the population aged 18-30 years were unemployed during 2024, with 42.6 percent of youths aged 15-24 not in employment, education or training. Prof Ssekitoleko pointed out that many graduates struggle with self-presentation, including something as basic as introducing themselves confidently which hinders them from securing jobs.

“The ones who succeed in the field are not always those who used to come first, second or third, but those who can deal well with others and express their capabilities with vigour which is lacking in many university graduates,”she added.

Mr. Anil Patel, the Executive chairman of Grand Thornton Academy - Uganda, emphasised that life skills bridge the gap between academic qualifications and real-world expectations.

He noted that while many graduates leave university with degrees, they often lack practical skills and confidence particularly in areas like communication, ethics, and professional conduct. “Our goal here has always been to produce graduates who are not just technically skilled but also confident, ethical, and workplace-ready.

That’s why we emphasize practical training and integrity alongside academic content,” he said. Ms Regis Namuddu, the in-charge of public administration and management at Makerere Business School and a facilitator at Grant Thornton Academy decried the inefficient training at universities that limit real world challenges and experiences to the learners who find it hard to navigate the job space. “Most of what we do at university is theory but it was intentional to provide these people with practical skills because when they get on jobs, it's what is wanted.

We realised that if you give them those skills, they have better chances to be employed than a person who just knows theory,” she said, adding, “We come up with a creative way of bringing up the message. It could be emotional intelligence or team building for something practical they can relate to other qualities so that when they're doing accounting, auditing, they do the practical way of doing things that happen in the field.”

According to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) spokesperson Saul Waigolo, while the council supervises and accredits academic programmes, the responsibility of integrating soft skills into the curriculum lies primarily with the Ministry of Education and the individual universities. “We recognize the growing importance of soft skills in today’s job market, and it is the Ministry to put policies in place to integrate soft skills into the curriculum to complement academic learning,” he said.

Mr Waigolo added: “It is a shared responsibility that universities include these skills in their courses. Our role is to guide and regulate what is put in place as long as it meets national development goals.”



