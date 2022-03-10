Extending forex dealing to East Africa

Kennedy Adetayo, the Exness marketing manager for the sub-Saharan Africa region, shares what the expansion means.

Why Uganda and Rwanda at this time?

Africa has always been a region of interest for us, but now we feel like our decision to expand makes sense as Africa’s internet penetration has grown rapidly.

As a multi-asset broker we offer, among other financial instruments, oil and gold; commodities which are high in demand in the region and affiliated with Uganda and Rwanda for different reasons. Rwanda because it is a leading exporter of gold and Uganda is set to become one of the largest oil producers in Africa, thanks to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. This strong cultural affiliation, with commodities that are part of Exness’ key product offering, partly influenced our decision to expand here.

Given the diversity of markets in Africa (currencies, cryptos, precious metals, energies, stocks, gold, oil) what is the benefit of investing via Exness, and who do your services target?

We are a science-driven company and we give our investors unhindered access to the markets. We have multiple platforms to access the financial markets. We also have boots on the ground to cater to our growing East African clients and partners and this shows not only our commitment to the region but the vastness of our business and its true global nature.

Our services target serious traders who are looking for an accessible way to make wise investments.

What geographic behaviour has Exness encountered when working with investors in Africa?

Exness is one of the few companies that do not treat Africa as a country but a conglomerate of diverse ideologies, cultures and behaviour. We have ascertained a common trait among investors in Africa; they like to know that someone else they know is making the same decision they are, but it is not quite as simple or as generic as that. It has been interesting to find out that different countries have different trading patterns, different assets they like to trade, a different level of risk appetite and a varying inclination to refer others to trade too.

How can FinTech help Uganda harness its natural resources to accelerate Sustainable Development Goals?

Fintech is less about the harnessing of natural resources and more, especially in the African context, about shifting the paradigm towards the global financial markets and the opportunities that exist there.

Africa has an abundance of natural resources as we all know and these will always be an important part of the local economy but it is also important that our economies are diversified and not excluded or left behind from advancements in the online space and global fintech developments. We need to play an active part in these advancements and be positioned to benefit locally from them.





Integrating FinTech in many African countries is still a challenge. Uganda, just like many other countries in the region, is still challenged by the high cost of internet. There’s limited mobile band networks, limited access to electricity, among other challenges. Is Uganda really set to become a hub for financial innovations?

Yes and we understand these challenges. While some Fintech companies are scaling down to meet the current challenges in Africa, Exness believes Africa is predisposed to be better and we expect that it will match the rest of the world in a few years. Internet penetration has already increased rapidly and according to a 2021 GSMA report, 39 per cent of Africa is expected to obtain internet access by 2025.

What does the future of cryptocurrency in Africa look like and how can Uganda adapt fast to reap from its benefits?

Adoption of crypto currency in Africa is high, with Kenya and Nigeria being in the top 10 in the world. Many East African countries are also beginning to adopt it more and more, as it perfectly replaces banking and financial systems. If I am to speculate, Uganda will likely be in the top 10 in Africa before the end of the decade, as the younger population who are mostly educated will be the ones to forge the new Uganda. Africa, and in particular east Africa, has long been at the forefront of peer-to-peer payments.

What is Exness?