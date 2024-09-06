How would you describe yourself to someone meeting you for the first time?

My name is Silagi Wanambwa. I am an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Energy, Mineral, and Petroleum Studies at Mbarara University of Science and Technology. I earned a master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from China University of Petroleum (East China), and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Makerere University.

I am currently pursuing a PhD in Petroleum Engineering at Texas Tech University in the United States of America, sponsored by the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship. Family holds a special place in my heart. I am a married man and a proud father of four children.

What are you currently involved in?

My PhD research is focused on geologic hydrogen production as a sustainable energy source to address the adverse impacts of climate change. I am conducting experimental work at Texas Tech University and utilizing computational modeling resources and expertise at Los Alamos National Laboratory under the Center for Space and Earth Sciences Student Fellowship. This research can contribute to Uganda's energy transition efforts as the country moves forward with its oil production projects.

What pushed you to pursue a career in engineering?

Growing up in Bududa, I had no engineers to look up to. However, I was self-motivated to focus on my studies and excel, eventually making it to an urban high school in Mbale town. The towering buildings in Mbale town fascinated me, igniting a desire to become an engineer and contribute to creating such magnificent structures. With unwavering determination, I applied exclusively to engineering programmes at Makerere University. Although I wasn't admitted to pursue Civil Engineering as my first choice, I was thrilled to be admitted to study Mechanical Engineering, I am proud of what I have become today.

What are your nonnegotiables?

My non-negotiables are trust, honesty, respect, and accountability. I am an advocate of fostering transparent communication with others and a reciprocal attitude.

Would you consider yourself successful? If so, what do you attribute to your success?

Yes. I have experienced great fulfillment and prosperity throughout my career and family life. I am enthusiastic about achieving even more success in the future. I credit my achievements to the grace of the Almighty God.

Furthermore, the unwavering support from my family, friends, and mentors has been instrumental in my accomplishments.

Lastly, my determination and courage to pursue success has yielded fruitful results.

How do you balance professional and academic life with personal life?

I have ensured to establish and maintain clear boundaries between work and personal time. This has been pivotal in my professional, academic, and personal life. I am a firm advocate in dedicating maximum effort to work during designated work hours while fully engaging in personal activities during leisure time.

How do you break down your work as an engineer and PhD student?

I am pursuing my PhD full-time, and most of my time is dedicated to rigorous research. My days are filled with extensive literature reviews, conducting experiments and simulations, and writing scientific articles.

Anything you could have done better if you turned back the clock?

I could have been more open to offering technical drawing or fine art during my secondary school education. These subjects provide significant visualization and drawing skills that are important when pursuing an engineering career.

Many students realize the importance of these skills only upon joining the university, and those without prior knowledge struggle to develop them.

Who are your role models and why?

My late father. Despite not having a formal education he prioritized educating all of us. He often spoke about the opportunities he missed due to his lack of formal education, using his experience to inspire us to work hard.

While it was apparent that he was not earning any income while we were in school, he never wavered in his determination to see us through higher learning institutions.

My mother is also my role model for her efforts to instill discipline and teach us good values.

What are your leisure activities outside school and work meetings?

I spend time with my family, follow current events, and observe global political discourse. I am also fond of introspection through self-meditation and contemplating potential occurrences.

How would you describe yourself to those who know you, your friends, family, and workmates?

I am friendly, courteous, and trustworthy. I believe that these virtues should never be taken for granted.

Advice for those interested in pursuing engineering?

Prospective engineering professionals should be passionate about solving complex engineering problems.

They must develop a strong grasp of core mathematical and physical principles and master technical and interpersonal skills. Additionally, they should be prepared to work hard and stay self-motivated.