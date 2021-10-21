Five books every exectutive manager should read

By Agencies More by this Author

Books are the most powerful thing in the world. They can open your mind to a whole new world; a world full of knowledge, wisdom, and possibilities. The right book can empower you with years of experience of others along with the ability to generate some mind-blowing ideas of your own.

How To Win Friends and Influence People

Why it’s a must-read: Published in 1936, the book has survived the test of time brilliantly and is still quite relevant after 70 years. It talks about the importance of soft skills in professional as well as personal lives. This classic shares some timeless advice such as the importance of a smile, need to avoid complaining and making people feel important. It had a profound impact on Warren Buffett who read the book when he was 15 years old.

The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership

Why it’s a must-read: Leadership is simple yet complicated phenomena which has been explained in thousands of ways by thousands of people. However, this book entails the different traits and leadership techniques in a way that is easiest to read, comprehend and apply. Maxwell offers real-life stories hidden with leadership advice and exercises to improve your leadership style.

The Art of War

Why it’s a must-read: Sun Tzu was a military general who lived in an era of Chinese history that was marked by vassal states competing each with others. This book is a thorough guide-plan to winning. The books is composed of 13 chapters, each of which focuses on a different aspect of war. The writing is aggressive in nature that borrows references from military to explain concepts of leadership. It is not just a book but a philosophy of life that extends to every type of leadership.

7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Why it’s a must-read: Late Covey is known as one of the best leadership experts even today. This book focuses on the self rather than the organisation. It has seven chapters of wisdom: Be proactive, Begin with the end in mind, Put first things first, Think win-win, Seek first to understand then to be understood, Synergize and Sharpen the saw. In this manual, Covey advises that true leadership starts from within and encourages readers to create a personal vision.

Good to Great

Why it’s a must-read: It is a management book that describes the transition from being good to great and how most companies fail to make the transition through a series case studies. It has all the keys to success by which mediocre companies can achieve greatness – discipline, simplicity and great people are a few to name.