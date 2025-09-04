Fred Muwanga equips youth with canoe-making skills

At Kasenyi Landing Site, 20 kilometres off Entebbe Road in Wakiso District, teenagers learn the art of making canoes under Fred Muwanga’s guidance, a skill that takes five years to master but eventually opens the door to independence and a steady livelihood.

It is not the making of the canoes that makes news, but the people who make them; young children, most of them aged between 14 and 17.

Kasenyi Landing Site, 20 kilometres off Entebbe Road in Wakiso District, is awash with canoes of different sizes, some still being made and others newly polished and at their best.

These canoes are the products of young children who are often found at the workshop, equipped with hammers and other tools. They are all apprentices to Fred Muwanga, a carpenter who has been in the canoe-making industry for more than two decades.

Muwanga’s Journey

Muwanga started making canoes at the age of 15 after dropping out of school. He joined boat makers at Kasenyi, where he worked for many years. This long experience opened doors for him to venture out on his own.

“I realised it was a worthwhile business because the demand for canoes was growing. So, I started my own workshop 19 years ago, where I train these young ones, giving them hands-on skills,” he says.

From Day One, an expert can tell whether a canoe is good or bad. It depends on the right measurements and proper balancing. He sometimes advises fishermen who want to order canoes about the size they should choose, as some are for fishing while others are for transporting people.

He uses timber as the primary raw material, complemented by iron sheets, rubber tubes, and paint sourced from suppliers in town.

The preferred timber for canoes is “Codier,” although he also works with Muvule. Canoes are crafted in various sizes: small ones, measuring 14ft, weigh about 200 kilogrammes and accommodate two people; medium canoes, at 18ft, weigh 500 kilogrammes and hold four people; large canoes, 22ft long, weigh 800 kilogrammes; while extra-large canoes, ranging from 30ft to 50ft, weigh between two and three tonnes and can carry up to 80 people.

The time spent making a canoe depends on the size. Small and medium ones take between five days and two weeks, while large ones may take months. Prices range from Shs800,000 for the smallest to Shs7m for the largest.

“Our buyers are mainly fishermen. We make most of the canoes on order. We are reluctant to make canoes without orders because if you make one and it is not bought immediately, it becomes old easily due to the sunshine,” he says.

Empowering young ones

Muwanga explains that he wants to empower young people with the skills of making canoes because, first, this work requires a lot of energy. The young ones are still strong and energetic; otherwise, older persons may not manage the tedious work.

Secondly, this venture does not give immediate financial benefits since it takes a long time to make a canoe and get paid. Older people with families would struggle to work here because they would not get the money immediately to maintain their households.

The learning process is fairly long. After only two years, the learners will have acquired only the basics. It takes a minimum of five years for someone to be able to design a dependable canoe or boat. So when someone starts learning at the age of 14, by the time they complete the full course after five years, they are 19 and have acquired the needed skills to do it on their own.

Muwanga says he has trained these children from scratch, but by the time they finish, they are fully equipped, as the Ministry of Education encourages, skilled and mastered in all techniques of making a proper canoe.

“Many of these children are now independent and earning a living. They have their own workshops at different landing sites where they repair and make new canoes. You will find them in places such as Dolwe, Kasensero, Nkose, Mazinga, and others,” he says.

The craft of canoe making

It is not easy for the apprentices to master making a canoe; it is a long process, which they must endure, which is why it takes five years to master the skill.

Although you may not compare making a car with making a canoe, the procedure of canoe making is tedious and costly.

The requirements are also expensive. To build a canoe, you need a design or plan with measurements. Then the chosen materials such as wood, plywood, or fibreglass, fasteners such as screws and zip ties, adhesives, including epoxy resin and wood glue, and tools such as saws, gloves, clamps, sanders, and brushes. Protective coatings such as varnish, paint, or gel coat are essential, as is a well-ventilated workspace, especially when working with adhesives and power tools.

Specific items depend on the boat’s design such as the plywood stitch-and-glue method or a traditional cedar-strip construction. For finishing, you need paint brushes, tarps, mixing cups, wood flour or putty, and sandpaper for smoothing the hull before final coatings.

Regulations and safety

There are very strict laws regulating water transport, which they must strictly abide by. Before a canoe is set on the water, it must be inspected and licensed by the Transport Licensing Board, under the Ministry of Works, Transport, and Communication.

“My department is concerned with the enforcement of the law. We make sure the boats or canoes used on the water are not dangerous. We must see to their seaworthiness, ensure loading and seating capacity, and horsepower are as per the standards required,” says Draza Owundo, the officer in charge of Police Marine Department.

Challenges

Timber remains the major challenge in canoe making.

“One small canoe consumes too much timber, and sometimes we do not have the money to buy it in the quantities we need,” Muwanga says.

“There are times when we may need material worth Shs17m, but we do not have that kind of money,” he adds. They are fearful of getting bank loans due to high interest rates and appeal to the government to assist.



