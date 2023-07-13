Handling my domestic help

Dear Caroline, when I was growing up our family’s domestic help stayed with us for ages. We had one help who was with us for the longest time and she looked after my two younger siblings and I. I now have my own home but the domestic turnover needs to be revised. It is frustrating, disruptive and a waste of my time. I know you write about HR issues but can my challenge be managed like it does in the office?

Hellen

Hello Hellen, many people have this discussion more often than not and certainly more than they should. Recruitment of a domestic help is critical. Many of us rush the process; we are sent maids from “friends” and people that we know or, worse still, they are distant relatives and because we do not want to say no, we feel obliged to “hang on”.

Back in the day, a programme run by Mama Tendo tried to address this concern, but I am not sure this programme still exists. She took it upon herself to train domestic workers and present them to clients for hire. Just like the office environment how we recruit helps matters.

They may not have the skills or technical competence, which can be developed, but we need to check that they have the right attitude. Like all workers, we need to ensure they have gone through some form of interview where you ask questions, verify where they come from, check any references etc.

Once you are satisfied with that, discuss what is expected of them, the job description and then give them a trial run, read probation. The trial run gives you time to observe their behaviour, learning ability, etc.

You must spend time in this phase to show them what good looks like. Remember that even in our homes, when you bring in a new team member or a change, there is a need to allow for adjustment.

Like with all employees, you must reward them fairly, and it is not just about money but thinking beyond the money, reward and remuneration. If you want to have stability in the home, your domestic help needs to feel safe. Pay them a fair salary; if they live in, ensure their accommodation is adequate, clean and safe.

Depending on their “performance”, you can consider small things such as a 13th cheque at Christmas; medical support for them and later their children, give them time off to rest, allow them to visit their families if the families are nearby. Consider introducing a “saving scheme” where you put aside a percentage of their monthly earnings, which they can dip into when things become difficult or demanding. This is a good strategy, especially regarding school fees time.