Honesty should be a priority

I went on to do my Post Graduate Diploma in legal practice at the Law Development Centre. I had experience with ALP East Africa Advocates, which is a regional firm with offices across East Africa. I garnered a lot of experience in terms of legal practice. I then joined the Uganda Consortium on Corporate Accountability as a project officer. I am currently in the final stages of completing my Master of Laws from Makerere University, majoring in International Dispute Settlement.



What are the ethics upon which your career is anchored?

Honesty, meeting all assignments with integrity and diligence, and abiding by professional rules.



Why is honesty important to you?

I think it is crucial for all professions, not just for lawyers, to prioritise honesty. Honesty fosters trust and trust leads to faith. Regrettably, there is a rising negative perception of lawyers as individuals who support oppressors and cheat clients. Although there have been regrettable incidents that do not accurately represent our profession, I believe that honesty is essential for people to have faith in the professionals they encounter.



What would you say has been your biggest career achievement?

I rarely consider my accomplishments. They are not final because life is constantly evolving. Each achievement serves as a stepping stone towards my next goal. For instance, while receiving a government sponsorship to study law was once a significant achievement for me, it was a step towards other achievements. I believe my biggest career accomplishment is still ahead of me.



Who or what would you say has been your turning point and why would you consider it so in your career?

I have always aspired to be a lawyer, and there have been specific moments that reinforced my determination. I once observed an elderly woman at the commercial court grappling with a land case, and it deeply touched me. To me, the law is about the ability to assist, but it seems that only the very wealthy can afford legal services. As an individual, I cannot help everyone, but for every person I can assist, I do so wholeheartedly. This keeps me grounded, focused, and motivated.



Apart from Law, what else defines you?

I have been a leader at different stages of my life. I enjoy reading and I am a fan of sports, particularly soccer. Unfortunately, my favourite team, Chelsea, has not been performing well lately. I used to play soccer as well, but my schedule has become too tight and I hardly play these days. I also like to read, and I serve as a member, Board of Governors, St Francis Borgia in Lugazi Diocese.



What kind of literature do you read?

I enjoy reading autobiographies because they provide insight into other people’s lives. Every page of these books represents a story in someone’s life. Through reading, I experience life from different perspectives and contexts. I have read many autobiographies, but the one of Abraham Lincoln really stands out to me. He was a remarkable man whose journey was marred with determination and struggle.



If you were to invite someone, dead or alive for coffee, who would it be and what would you talk about?

I would love to have a conversation with Nelson Mandela. I am interested in learning about his thoughts and feelings when he was facing the prospect of being sentenced to death. I want to understand the courage and inner strength that drove him, and how he managed to remain a peaceful and amiable person despite the immense challenges he faced. I would definitely invite him for a coffee and pick his brain.



What is on your career wish list?

I actually prefer keeping my cards close and focusing on the tasks at hand. All I can say is I am highly ambitious but also very grounded. I know that reaching my goals requires hard work. But who knows, maybe you are speaking to the future Secretary General of the United Nations.

