How can I assure my workers that they are valued?

Dear Jane,

As a business owner, I struggle with keeping my employees motivated. I am not even sure they know that they are a critical part of the business.

I feel sad every time one of them resigns without giving reasons. What is the best way to keep my workers motivated and engaged? How can I make them feel appreciated for the role they play? Geraldine.

Dear Geraldine,

Keep the employees abreast of the company’s performance. This makes them aware that their contributions are appreciated no matter how small. Are the strategic objectives of the company clear to all? Are their individual objectives linked to the overall strategy? Employees take notice of simple gestures of appreciation. Even a simple thank you goes a long way.

Create an environment where employees can give feedback and suggest ideas on how to make the organisation a better place. Share the gains made by the company so that when times get tough, they will see the need to support you. Communication is also very critical.

Update employees on the strategic projects that the company is embarking on and try to win their support. Remember that they are the ambassadors of your company. They will be motivated to know that they are working for a successful brand.

Keep your promise to your employees. Trust is very integral and once breached, it is difficult to regain. To gain their trust, always deliver more than you promise. Support your workers especially when they are enduring difficult moments. Be empathetic and treat them with respect at all times.

Compensate them based on the company’s financial abilities as well as the complexity of their roles. There is no greater joy for employees than when they associate their personal achievements with a particular company. Your employees must glean personal satisfaction from working for you. Their wealth and social wellbeing should mirror those of the company.

Consider your employees when opportunities for growth arise internally so that they can grow in their respective careers.

However, note that this is a symbiotic relationship.

The employees must meet their end of the bargain by meeting and exceeding their objectives and remaining loyal. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, so allow employees to have social sessions to enjoy and bond with each other outside the work environment. Make yourself accessible to all employees, perhaps by adopting the open door policy.

Jane Muiruri,

Senior HR Manager,

Nation Media Group

jwmuiruri@ke.nationmedia.com