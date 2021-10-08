How can I re-shape my company’s culture?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I have just joined this company in the human resource department. As I try to fit in I have noticed some things about the culture here that need change. How can I do this without looking like I am not overstepping since I am the latest recruit and most junior on the team? Millicent

Hello Millicent ,

I am glad you have already noticed just what your company needs and what you are being proactive about it. It is also good that you are aware of overstepping your role.

That being said, first thoroughly research your company’s culture. Find out why it is the way it is, once you understand the major differences between your current and desired organisational culture, your next step is to identify the critical one or two most impactful cultural shifts required to successfully execute your strategy.

Then define what cultural change will mean for the organisation and how to take action. When you feel you have credible research talk to your supervisor about it. You need a champion; someone who believes in what you are doing and will help align your culture to your strategy.

You and your champion will then need an explicit road-map for change that breaks down each key initiative into action steps that are tied to key performance indicators, objectives, deliverables, and milestones.

Recruit more people who will be responsible for helping others to feel good about what is being asked of them by creating emotional engagement and connection. Each and every employee should become as familiar with the culture change plan as you are. They should be able to articulate what the specific culture changes are, why they are important, and how they will help to accelerate the overall people and business strategies compared to the status quo.

Everyone should understand their unique contribution to the effort and how culture change will benefit the organisation, their team, and them as an individual.

Lastly, make sure you lead by example. You must consistently model what it looks like to live the desired changes. This is your opportunity as a leader to behave in a way that is consistent with the corporate values you endorse.

Those who “walk the talk” should be recognised and rewarded; those who do not, should face consequences. If those for whom you are trying to make changes suspect that you are not walking the talk, they will not only refuse to adapt but might try to push back.

Caroline Mboijana, Managing Director,The Leadership Team (U) [email protected]