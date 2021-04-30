How do I get my manager to recognise my work?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I feel like I am delivering a lot of work, finishing assignments on time, and bringing in new client accounts, but my boss does not seem to notice. I have not received recognition for all this work. How do I communicate this to my manager?

Faith



Hello Faith,

Feeling appreciated at work plays a pivotal role in giving employees a sense of job satisfaction and in contributing to positive day-to-day wellbeing. It can be easy to feel undervalued when you feel like you are working hard and achieving results, yet it seems that your manager has not noticed.

It is tempting to build resentment towards your manager and vent to other people about how you are not being valued for your work. But that will not get you anywhere. Instead, it would help if you tried to communicate this to your manager- they may have no idea that this is how you feel.

However, it would be best if you didn’t rush into talking to your manager without thinking first. Talking to your manager can be challenging and requires some forethought. Before you speak to them, try to process your feelings so that you are not talking to them from a place of anger. Think about what specific accomplishments you have had recently and why you felt unappreciated.

When you feel ready to have the conversation, schedule a time with your manager to have a one-on-one conversation. During the discussion, let your manager know that you feel you have been working hard and share some of your recent accomplishments with them. Then let them know that you would appreciate more feedback from them.

Be careful not to sound like you are fishing for compliments. Instead, emphasise that more feedback on improving and acknowledging successes will help you grow, feel appreciated, and increase your productivity. Make sure to avoid blaming or accusing your manager during the conversation, and at the end, thank them for their time.

However, you cannot expect all your motivation to come from external validation. So, while you must communicate your feelings to your manager to support you, you also need to encourage yourself.

Set specific goals for yourself and try to find meaning in work itself. Finally, take the initiative to create a supportive environment at work by showing your gratitude to others and celebrating your colleagues’ successes.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U) cmboijana@gmail.com