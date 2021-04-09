How do I relay unpopular decisions to my team?

By Jane Muiruri More by this Author

Dear Jane,

I am a manager and I love my job, but sometimes I find myself having to implement decisions I completely disagree with. How do I make my team know that I am only the messenger, and convince them to comply? Paul

Dear Paul,

Management positions usually involve taking responsibility for the decisions of your organisation. It is a complicated predicament to be in because you are expected to ensure that the decisions are implemented, and to rally your team to accept and abide by them even if you don’t agree with those decisions.

Keep in mind that what is good for the organisation might not always be good for individuals in the short term.

In order to communicate effectively with your team, seek clarification from the executive so that you can respond appropriately to the queries raised.

If you have any reservations, let your superior know so that you are completely familiar with the decision before you face your subordinates.

For example, in the prevailing harsh economic times, organisations which are struggling to stay afloat might decide to stop hiring new employees, or decline to remit annual salary reviews.

Advertisement

For the existing employees, this means doing more work without the commensurate reward in the short term. As the manager, you will be at pains to convince your team to take up extra responsibilities for the same pay.

However, know that the manner in which you deliver this message will determine your acumen as a manager. As you relay the message, own the decision fully and take responsibility for it.

Reassure them that it is for the good of all employees and the organisation at large, and remind them that they will only be required to persevere for a short time, hopefully until the business recovers.

Additionally, always talk about upper management or the board of directors with respect.

Jane Muiruri,

Senior HR Manager,

Nation Media Group

jwmuiruri@ke.nationmedia.com