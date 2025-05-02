How do I serve more than one boss?

I recently joined an organisation as an administrative assistant). I had a great onboarding session with the head of HR, and my role was clear. However, four months into the position, I was asked to provide administrative services to the deputy GM. Working with two bosses, I struggled to deliver quality services. Then, somehow, I noticed that other senior managers were asking me to “help them”, which became more permanent. I am now struggling, and my main client was irritated because I was not “there when I was needed”. I now recognise I need help. I know I can do the work, but maybe my challenge is managing the different personalities. How do I manage serving more than one boss?

Sheila

Hello Sheila, welcome to the dynamics of working in executive offices. What you are experiencing is common, and assistants often do not speak up because they are afraid. On top of that, you are likely a senior manager who has been there a long time. Let me share a workaround that may be helpful for you. First, go back to HR and discuss your challenges.

I suspect they are aware of your struggles, but they might have difficulty managing the situation. Share your story with HR, providing specific examples of what is happening. I believe they will ask you to write down what you are doing so you can collaborate to identify where the changes have occurred, and as a result, you will update your job description.

Once the above is complete, take some time to reflect on the bosses’ personalities – how they work, what similarities in style and personality exist, and what differences are present. By this point, you will understand style and character well. This understanding is crucial because each person will need a tailored solution.

In addition to the above, note the work other managers are “ asking for”. I am sure the additional requests from managers started as a one-off, and now they have become the norm. With all this data, we can now go back to HR and work together so that s/he can see the challenges and help you. You must raise these issues early so that there is awareness among the bosses that they are impacting your ability to deliver good service.

Depending on the relationships and provided you have the confidence, you may approach them and ask some questions. You could ask, “Please, can you give me feedback on where I am doing well and where I can improve?”. If they are fair managers, they may also ask you to share where you are struggling and what needs to be done differently. Please ensure that when you share your response, you focus on work, and if you would like to comment on their style, give the feedback sensitively. If it is about planning and ad-hoc requests, you may consider a phrase that states, “ I would like to do a good job scheduling your activities; may I ask that at the beginning of every week, you and I spend 30 minutes going through your diary and planned activities so I can understand what your needs are?”.

The focus is on planning for the activities, will hopefully cause them to think twice about asking for ad-hoc activities that will require you to move other activities. Serving more than one boss is complicated, and it involves managing the relationships and their styles.

It is essential to focus on how you collaborate rather than on your differences and be sensitive to not attacking their personalities, as that usually causes offence and damages the relationship. Begin with baby steps; use concrete examples, and ask yourself what needs to be done differently when things do not go right. If it becomes too challenging, lean on HR for assistance. Good luck.

Caroline Mboijana,