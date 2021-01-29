How do I use my employment break as a selling point?

Getting back into the world of work can be seen from two perspectives, exciting depending on what you are willing to do and learn but also daunting if you have been out of work for a long time. I hope as you took time out to reflect and re-position your career, you also took time to develop yourself, keeping up with the trends, best practices in your professional space

By Caroline Mboijana

Dear Caroline,

I took a career break because of a number of issues. Some were work related, the environment was not really appealing. I have been off the radar for two years and right now, I plan on returning to the same field but as always, I know people move on. How am I supposed to explain my comeback to the corporate world and how do I use my break as a selling point? Mukisa.



Dear Mukisa,

Getting back into the world of work can be seen from two perspectives, exciting depending on what you are willing to do and learn but also daunting if you have been out of work for a long time. I hope as you took time out to reflect and re-position your career, you also took time to develop yourself, keeping up with the trends, best practices in your professional space.

As you try and get back into the system, you will need to do some research so that you can appreciate the space you would like to get back into. You will need to understand what has changed in the market since you last worked.

Technology is front and centre for many careers, for example if you are a marketeer how has technology influenced marketing models? What are those skills organisations are now looking for in order to deliver their strategic goals and do you have them? You should also think about why you took the break and were you able to address the issues that caused you to take the break. This is an important question to answer because you can use it to position yourself.

If you can recognise what the market is looking for and acknowledge your gaps, then the next step is to address the gaps. If its skills development, then you can start by taking short course to upskill. Hopefully, you have doing this during the break so you do not have to do it as you look for a job. Having the skills at the point of job hunting will ease the pressure. As you place your applications in different places, please make sure you have an updated CV.

Do not miss out presenting your break on your CV, recruiters pick up on gaps in the CV and if they are not explained it looks odd and questions of your ability to be transparent come into play. Be ready to take on volunteer work while you look for the ideal role and use that experience to talk about what you can do. As mentioned above be honest about your gap and explain your break and how it has made you a better person.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director,

The Leadership Team (U)

cmboijana@gmail.com