How do you prepare for possible downsizing?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I am a middle-level employee in the company, and I have been doing well at my job. With the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 and the imposing of a lockdown, I fear that my job could be on the line in the challenging economic climate. How do I start preparing for possible downsizing? George

Hello George,

Things are unpredictable right now, and this second wave of Covid-19 is difficult for everyone and the different businesses. Your focus is to remain safe and continue to be in good mental and physical health.

While the first wave disrupted the business community and many companies could withstand the impact, this second wave suggests it will be with us for longer and will likely negatively affect us. Regarding where this places employees in terms of job security, I believe there is a need to have an alternative mindset that shifts from thinking in terms of “will I still be employed at the end of the pandemic to “how do I remain, relevant and employable, including self-employment”.

I need to remind you that you are about to prepare for a “what if” situation, which may not happen. I point this out so that your thought process focuses on identifying opportunities, prepaping for positive change, and not thinking about the worst-case scenario.

Advertisement

In the first instance, ask yourself the question, “if I was not employed with company Z and doing this job, what else can I do?” Thinking about alternative work should trigger you to think about your strengths in terms of skills and how they are of value. In addition, the thought process should cause you to consider whether these alternative roles can only be achieved as an employee or can be successful while being self-employed.

This debate and self-reflection should result in you homing in suits you best based on your desire, skills and what you need to do in addressing and gaps or shortfalls you identify. Once you have got this new vision of self, you may want to consider sharing your thoughts with a close friend who knows you well, has the time to listen and is willing to give you feedback and advice. Please be prepared to receive constructive feedback.

It is essential that you are ready to accept the feedback. Please do not the advice above as the only option. Self-employment is complex, with many challenges. Being open to the questioning and self -refelction process may lead you to recognise skills that allow you to re-invent yourself and place you in a better position to look for employment. Remember, it is a process and does not happen overnight.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U)

cmboijana@gmail.com