How do you submit an online application?





Earlier this year, I wrote a few columns about the use of AI in talent management, specifically around the use of AI in sourcing and assessing the recruitment process, which was from the recruiter’s perspective. This week, I’d like to share my insights on improving how we write job applications with the knowledge that the recruiter will use AI to shortlist the best candidates.

As I have shared below, the world of work is changing, and so is how organisations source talent in the recruitment process. In the past, the submission of CVs and academic papers has been the norm. Still, as tech is now embedded in all processes, organisations are leaning towards using online applications to manage the sourcing process. From the organisation’s perspective, it is more effortless and efficient and reduces the time to shortlist, thus reducing the process.

The question that many may need to consider is how to complete an online application. It sounds easy enough, but it requires as much focus and attention as one would have used in submitting their CV and academic papers. If anything the method of using online applications is more complex and should not be underestimated. A few basic guidelines: don’t wait until the last minute, read the questions carefully and practice your written responses. Why, you may ask? The application will only allow a certain number of words, so your response must be concise, comprehensive and free of grammatical errors.

In the same way that you tailor your CV to a particular role, the sample applies to this process. The generic information remains the same; what is different in this case is how you respond to the questions. You must read it to understand the question.

Let us look at an example; you may be asked a question that asks you to “please explain how your skills and experience make you the best candidate for this role?”. The automatic response is to list your skills and experience and state that you are a good candidate because you have these skills. This, unfortunately, will not lead to success but is more likely to get you rejected. When faced with questions of this nature, the focus is on describing your abilities. It is about you. You need to think about a project or activity you have done in the past that required you to use various skills to solve or complete an issue. In writing your response, I would borrow the STAR (Situation, Task, Action Result) . While this method guides the preparation for oral interviews, the same principle can be applied to structuring a written response.

Situation: Fully describe a situation you found yourself in. Or explain the task you were required to accomplish.

Task: Explain your specific tasks, responsibilities, and the goals you were working toward in the situation mentioned above.

Action: Outline the steps and actions you took to resolve the situation.

Result: Narrate the result and outcome of the situation.

Remember to describe the attributes, competencies, and skills that will position you well in this format. Be mindful that your recruiter is using AI to assess your response. If the response is structured, concise, comprehensive and includes all the above, the chance of getting a good assessment that takes you to the next level will also significantly improve. Good luck