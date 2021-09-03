How to get a board appointment 

By EDITOR More by this Author

Many professionals begin considering a board position later in their career, but it is wise to start building the prerequisite skills and competencies much earlier. How can you get ready for a board role?

What it takes to become a professional director is more about having “bet the company” experiences than specific technical skills. If you are mid-career and interested in becoming a professional director, a necessary step is to land a C-suite role reporting to a CEO. That will provide you with an invaluable track record of working across your executive peers to execute overall company strategy.

Get help

You need to ask your boss, “What do I need to demonstrate to get to the C-suite?” Often, this requires demonstrating an ability to go beyond your subject matter expertise and show leadership in cross-company teams that are delivering strategic projects.

The second question to think about is, “What sort of boards will want my industry experience in 10 to 15 years’ time?” Boards will always need qualified candidates for audit, finance and risk committees, but you will need something more for a compelling pitch to differentiate you from the competition for board roles. Usually, that X-factor is deep management experience in a particular industry.

The third question to consider is, “Who will be willing to help me get on a board?” The people who will be your best sponsors are people who have worked with you and know the value you can bring. Maintain relationships with these people in a genuine and authentic way.

Take a pick

If you want to become a non-executive director, first be clear about the organisations’ boards you want to serve on and are likely to be appointed to. This will mean your aspirations are based in reality and will ensure a better return on investment for your efforts.

Second, finish this statement: “The value I can add to a board is...” By doing so, you will write better board applications and have more successful interviews.

65 per cent of all board appointments occur via a personal connection, so start telling people you are looking for a board role, but be ready to be specific about where you can add value and have a non-executive director CV ready to support your conversations.

Board members also require an ability to build strategies that achieve the objectives of an organisation. As board members are part of a team and work with many stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, soft skills are vital.

Being a member of a board comes with responsibility and accountability, so it can never be too early to start building up the necessary competencies. There are a number of ways to do this.

For example, identify a non-profit organisation that you are interested in and seek to join a committee or task group to help build up your skills, experience and profile. This may eventually lead to an invitation to join the board.

Identify a mentor to guide your development. It is important to know that people are generally invited to be considered as candidates for board membership. Start expanding your network today, because a strong profile takes time to build.