HR managers tipped on work, businesses

Professionals in the human resource management have been tipped on how to excel in their work.

During an HR community inspirational breakfast on Friday, Mr Pepe Minambo, the managing director of Motivation Hub Limited, urged business owners to think big.

“The biggest challenge with small businesses is to think small. When you are a small business, you have to think big. Two things will change your life, the people you meet and the books you read. A single conversation with the right person is more valuable than many years of studies,” Mr Minambo said.

“Culture touches every part of the business. From recruitment to setting up offices, how people go to meetings, how people relate to the language, culture touches everything from entry to exit. Culture is shaped by how you hire how you induct, how you reward, how you punish, how you promote and how you fire,” he added.

Ms Catherine Njonjo, a business leader and executive coach, advised professionals to know their businesses because HR management is pivotal.

“Businesses where HR is working, employee performance goes up by 22 percent, you are ahead of your peers, the business that you work for will be ahead of its peers from a performance growth profitability by more than 9 percent if HR does their job right, because we are business leaders we are not transactional people, our role is to grow business,” Ms Njonjo said.

She added: “Your role is to be a strategic adviser. Your CEO should be in a place where they don’t make a decision before talking to you.”

Ms Florence Mawejje, a transformational HR expert, urged everyone to be agents of change and desist from going along with whatever they find in the organizations.

“The space of transformation is when your CEO enters into partnership with you that they always ask for your view before they decide on anything, "" she noted.