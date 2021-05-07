I am concerned that my colleague passed off my ideas as theirs

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I am part of a marketing team, and recently during one of the team meetings, one of my colleagues took credit for my work. How do I claim my idea and set the record straight?

Joan

Hello Joan,

Everyone appreciates recognition for their hard work and ideas. It can be frustrating when you put lots of effort into work or come up with a great idea only for someone else to take credit for it.

Before jumping into action, take some time to calm down, reflect on the situation and gather the facts. Did they accidentally neglect to give you credit or blatantly pass it off as their work? Was this a one-off situation, or is this an ongoing problem? If this is the first time this has happened and seems unlikely to develop into a bigger problem, you should consider whether the idea is worth fighting for. Try to gauge whether it is worth taking this to the next level or trying to let it go.

If you decide that you want to fight to set the record straight, start by speaking to the colleague who took credit for your idea. Ask them to speak in private and try to remain calm throughout the conversation. During the conversation, try to ask questions before throwing accusations at them. Let them know that you are concerned about not receiving the due credit for your work and ideas. If the colleague who claimed credit for your work acknowledges their mistake, talk through with them how to make it right.



If the colleague had intentionally stolen your idea or they still refuse to give you credit, it may be worth considering speaking to your manager. However, it is essential not to come across as unnecessarily complaining. Try to frame it as concern for your working relationship or the overall culture, rather than you trying to bad-mouth your colleague.

Once you have spoken to the colleague and your manager, all you can do is prevent anything similar from happening again. In the future, perhaps avoid sharing your ideas with them or try to be proactive about ensuring that others are aware of your idea. Finally, try to create a good culture by giving credit to others where it is due.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U) cmboijana@gmail.com

