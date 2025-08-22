I deeply believe in lifting others, says Trevor Ariho

Trevor Ariho is the Chief Executive Officer of League of East African Directors (LEAD) where he provides strategic leadership and operational oversight of the organisation as well as steering governance and board leadership conversations across East Africa.

He shares some of the aspects that have steered his leadership journey.

Trevor Ariho’s professional journey is grounded in academic excellence and shaped by nearly two decades of cross-sector leadership with versatility and deep investment in transformation.

Currently the chief executive officer of the League of East African Directors where he provides strategic leadership and operational oversight of the organisation as well as steering governance and board leadership conversations across East Africa, Ariho says he has gotten where he is through consistency, curiosity, and an appetite for learning.

“I have also had mentors who believed in my potential and provided platforms for me to innovate and grow. I have embraced change, taken on new challenges, and made intentional decisions aligned with a clear vision of impact. Surrounding myself with purpose-driven people and seeking environments that stretch my capabilities has been instrumental,” he says.

I owe my career growth to…

I owe much of my progress to a combination of great mentors, strong professional networks, and a commitment to continuous learning. My early mentors challenged me to think beyond tasks and focus on transformation. Institutions that gave me room to lead and innovate have also been pivotal.

Special mention to my mother who from age 10 always said to me; you were born to be a manager. She was a secretary to the bank manager at Uganda Commercial Bank and always insisted I went to work with her every Saturday, gave me a notepad and a pen and insisted I sat in the branch manager’s office and observed quietly what managers did because that was what I had to become.

I had no clue what that singular act of consistency was doing to me. I appreciated that much later in life. The other person is my former boss Geoffrey Nzau who was the Group CEO of AAR Insurance when I served as MD of Uganda.

He was selfless with his knowledge and mentorship. He wanted to see me win all day every day. He was always in my corner even when things were tough and that was really what you want in a boss and a leader.

The most rewarding phase of my career…

Leading transformational projects that have left a visible mark. Most notably, my recent appointment as CEO of LEAD has been profoundly fulfilling – it represents the intersection of my passion for governance, leadership development, and regional integration. Seeing our members thrive because of strategic interventions we initiate will be the true reward. Other than that, it was leading the team at AAR Insurance from loss to profit when the shareholders were considering closing down that business in Uganda.

The thought of so many people losing jobs and the ripple effect on the people that depended on them kept me up at night. So, when the team delivered extraordinary results and I was able to negotiate a super bonus structure for the team.

That moment stands out for me. The look on the faces of staff receiving their bonus cheques was priceless. It lives rent free in my mind to date. It informs my reason for existence, which is to serve, to transform, to make better the lives of those around me, so that they in turn make better the lives of those around them.

Getting creative, pressure and resilience…

Invaluable. ZK Advertising was a place of immense creativity, pressure, and pace. It taught me resilience, discipline, and the power of brand positioning. It was my first real exposure to big-picture thinking and handling regional accounts, which later became critical in navigating boardroom dynamics and stakeholder engagement.

What I would do differently…

I would have embraced executive coaching earlier. It sharpens self-awareness and accelerates growth. While I don’t regret any particular season, I believe I could have made some transitions sooner had I trusted my instincts more and silenced self-doubt.

I’m open to mentor, mould others…

I actively mentor young professionals in the leadership and strategy space, guiding them through structured coaching, feedback, and exposure to real-world challenges.

Through LEAD, I also work with both emerging and seasoned board directors—designing programs, opening doors to global certifications, and nurturing a network that strengthens their governance capacity. I believe deeply in lifting others as we climb and leaving a leadership trail others can follow and surpass.

Open to guidance…

I consult a close circle of mentors and reflect deeply on alignment, purpose, growth potential, values, and impact. Every major move I have made has been guided by whether the opportunity helps me grow and serve a higher purpose which is to transform more lives, make more leaders of the people I encounter, identify the good in people that could make them great.

My money mantra…

Money is a tool, not the goal. It should serve purpose, impact, and leave a legacy. I believe in financial literacy, discipline, and using resources to create freedom for self and uplifting others.

If I was to have coffee with anyone dead or alive…

Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group. His visionary leadership, unapologetic focus on Africa’s transformation, and ability to mobilise global resources to serve African interests is something I deeply admire. A conversation with him would be rich in insight, purpose, and catalytic energy.