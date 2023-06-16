I do not like to do work for the sake of just- UCC boss

How would professionally describe yourself?

I am a registered electrical engineer with a bias in communications. I hold a BSc Electrical Engineering degree from Makerere University with a MSc in communications systems and signal processing from University of Bristol in UK. I also hold a MSc in Economic Management and Policy ( Business economics pathway) from University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

What does your job entail?

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is the regulator of the communications sector including broadcasting, postal and courier, telecommunications and broadcasting. This consists fostering the realisation of national objectives, promoting interests of consumers while fostering fair competition. It involves designing regulatory framework and tools, licensing/authorisations, supervising compliance and enforcement.

The role of the executive director of UCC boils down to providing leadership for all aspects of the organisation’s operations with emphasis on the strategy (short and long term goals), culture, internal (employees, board) and external (government, licensed consumers of communication services, partners and the public at large) stakeholder relations, sustainable growth and the success of the organisation.

How did you get to where you are today?

It has been a journey that I would say started with education. After completing my Bachelor’s degree, I joined a one-year-old Uganda Communications Commission, and at the time was the entry level or most junior in the technical department. I have then progressed through all the ranks in the organisation based on meritorious promotion, with lots of continued learning through various short courses and workshops, mentoring and coaching and diving in the deep end during different assignments. In 2020, I was appointed as the interim/transitional executive director until a new director was appointed.

What has surprised you about leadership and career?

I have found myself in situations, gone through fires/thorns I never imagined survivable and realised achievements which previously seemed out of my reach. I believe this has all been possible because of God’s love and mercy on me, including sending me unexpected persons to help along my journey.

How do you define your career purpose?

In my first years at UCC, it was to work in the International Telecommunications Union. Now I recognise that I do not have to limit myself to the ICT industry in my quest to contribute to the positive transformation of Uganda and facilitate disadvantaged persons across the world. I also learnt that I can still contribute to ICT development even after retiring.

What does fulfillment mean to you?

I have often been told I am alot like Geraldine Namirembe Bitamazire. I am a results-oriented person and also love to serve community. Thus, having my efforts translate into a positive transformational outcome is fulfilling to me..

What is the hardest career decision you have made so far?

Letting go of a staff member.

How have you impacted others with your knowledge and experience?

I have used my knowledge and experience to deliver the best I can to Uganda. I have served on different teams/taskforces. I am known for bombarding people with e-information that I think is worthy of them knowing. I also coach colleagues in UCC and engage in mentoring and career guidance. I additionally extend the use of my knowledge and experience in various communities beyond the UCC sphere.

Where do you get your most important affirmation?

My best friend.

What have you learnt over time about money and how is your relationship with money?

I have often been teased that I am too Catholic in my attitude towards money. Money is something we simply cannot do without but should not be the focus of our lives. Rather we should look to financial wellness. I am gratefull to UCC and others that have accorded me opportunities for financial literacy.



Titbits...

Lessons from my father?

My father always preached to us about hard work, integrity, humility, endurance and to appreciate the simple things in life. He loved teaching, art, design and the character of St. Joseph.

Most important possession?

My rosary.