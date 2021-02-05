I do not want to attend a diversity meeting

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I work with a human rights advocacy organisation. After the elections last week, our bosses invited us for a diversity meeting intended on promoting togetherness at work. Much as I appreciate the cause, I am afraid this meeting could easily be politicised and biased along tribal and sexual orientation lines. Is it professional to use my Christian beliefs as a basis not to attend? Anonymous.

Dear Martin,

As you try and decide what should be done, I would like to draw your attention to a few points. You currently work for an organisation that advocates for human rights. As you know the context in which human rights are discussed, debated and agreed varies from political, economic, political, cultural and many more.

I think given this back drop it is only right that your employer is trying to do the same within the organisation as they are mandated to do externally in the communities that they work in.

The other point I would like to make is for everyone who is employed and has to work with others, many of us make a choice to join the organisation. One has certainly researched on the organisation, what it stands for, its values and its goals.

This information then influences our decision whether to apply and if we are successful whether we should take on the opportunity. We are also aware that within the organisation people have come together from different backgrounds and experiences.

While we may not all have the same views and opinions we still come and work together by respecting our differences and working with those aspects that are common to us all.

Given this context my advice is that you should not remove yourself from the meeting. You should attend the meeting and hear what is being presented and discussed. This is a team meeting and in the same meeting you play a key part in finding solutions that will make the work environment more conducive.

I also think it is a platform where you can raise any issues you may have and as team you can find a solution. Your withdrawal from the meeting may not be taken well.

You need to remember that in the workplace you are part of the team and all team members rely and support one another regardless of their differences. You may one want to do a cost benefit analysis, what is the cost of not attending vs the benefit of attending and participating with your team members.

