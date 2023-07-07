I got a promotion but the offer is demotivating

Dear Caroline,

I got a promotion at work, and I was excited. Much as I was recommended for the position, however, I was taken through an interview process and during the interview, they asked for salary expectations. Now I got the offer letter and it is not even close to what I asked for. The difference in my current salary is small. I want the position but the offer is demotivating, so I asked to think about it.James

Hello James, it is always disappointing when you have gone through a selection process where you have been asked to share your expectations and then get a different offer from what you expected. You need to be aware and mindful that many roles are pegged within a salary structure and what you are being offered is what is allowable within the salary structure. Before you make a final decision, you need to take a step back and think about the promotion itself and why you were recommended and recognised as a suitable team member who has been promoted. While the money aspect is essential, you need to think beyond the money. More money is a reward that will only have an impact for a short period. As time goes by, money becomes secondary because your career growth and development become the more critical issue.

You may want to speak to your HR manager and ask for clarification. It may well be the case that they have started you on a lower salary while you work through a transition/probationary period which may be applicable even if it is an internal promotion. Once you are confirmed in the role, you may get an uplift in your salary. If you find this is the case, and even if it is not, my suggestion is to take the role with what has been offered and focus on doing well and excelling in the delivery of the role.

Learn the new skills and abilities that the position requires you to have. This skills development ensures you are the best technical and behavioural fit for the role. Focusing on the job allows you to demonstrate your potential and abilities, and if you do well and deliver, you position yourself as a valuable resource to the company. Once that has been established, you can return to the table and revisit the salary issue. With a track record, you have the evidence that speaks of your value addition to the business. Good Luck

Caroline Mboijana,