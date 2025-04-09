I lost my job over wearing shorts

By Betty Kakulu





Before Qatar, my life revolved around my father’s parking and car wash business in Kisoga-Mukono, Uganda. Every morning, I woke up before sunrise, sweeping dust off the parking lot, directing drivers, and scrubbing mud-caked vehicles under the scorching sun.

The work was honest, but the money? Barely enough to cover my basic needs, let alone my ambitions. I watched as friends who had left the country returned with flashy clothes, smartphones, and stories of opportunities abroad. Meanwhile, I was stuck in the same cycle; earning just enough to survive but never enough to thrive. The frustration grew until it became unbearable. I knew I had to take a risk.

When a family connection mentioned a job opportunity in Qatar, I did not hesitate. The agent demanded a hefty fee, more than I had ever held in my hands, but I scraped together half, promising the rest after my first paycheck.

My father was skeptical, warning me about stories of mistreatment abroad. But desperation drowned out his concerns. Telling my friends I was leaving was harder than I expected. In our circles, moving to Europe was a sign of success. Qatar? That was where people went when they had no other options. So, I lied.

"I am moving to Sweden," I announced, flashing a confident smile. For weeks, I carefully curated my social media; posting photos of my passport, airport lounges, and new clothes, all while avoiding location tags. I wanted them to believe I had made it. But secrets do not stay hidden for long.

First impressions of Qatar When my flight landed in Doha, chaos erupted. The driver who was supposed to pick us up had left, assuming we were not coming. Stranded at the airport, we called HR in a panic. To my shock, the manager himself rushed over in his pajamas apologising profusely. This was not the harsh treatment I had been warned about. They welcomed us with gift baskets, and my Ugandan roommate, smirking at my beard, joked, "That thing will not last in hospitality." He was right, I shaved it off the next morning. For a brief moment, I allowed myself to hope. Maybe this would be different.

Two years of washing dishes My first job? Stewarding which is a fancy way of saying washing dishes, scrubbing industrial-sized pots, and hauling trash in a five-star hotel. The work was brutal. Three sinks; one for soaking, one for scrubbing, one for rinsing. My hands were permanently pruned, my clothes soaked by the end of every shift. But I refused to accept that this was all there was for me. I approached HR about cross-training. My manager frowned.

"Job, what is this? You want to move from below to above?" His skepticism was clear, but I persisted. After weeks of pushing, they let me train at the front desk. I struggled with the system, fumbled with guest interactions, but I was determined. When the promotion didn’t come, I switched to a smaller hotel, hoping for a better shot.

The moment that changed everything Then came the night that unraveled everything. I was heading to the gym in basketball shorts when a Qatari man I had never met shouted from across the street: "You cannot come out like that!" I ignored him. But when he confronted me a third time, snapping a photo and threatening to report me, I knew this was not just a passing annoyance. Days later, police showed up at my residence.

"Wearing shorts is not illegal," they said, "but you should cover up to avoid trouble." I tried to comply. But after a grueling night shift, exhausted, I took out the trash in shorts; and there he was again. This time, I argued back. HR called me in the next day. "Did you confront a Qatari national?"

I admitted it. They handed me a termination letter, offering one month’s compensation. "This happened outside of work!" I protested. The HR manager’s response was icy: "There is no job security in Qatar." My manager, sensing my desperation, pulled me aside. "If you resign, it looks better than termination," he advised. I signed the papers, only to realise too late that resignation meant no compensation at all.

With no job, no visa, and no money, I became invisible. I slept in parks, metro stations, and on friends’ couches—risking their jobs by harbouring an illegal alien. For nine months, I survived on scraps of kindness. A missionary named Chris became my lifeline, bringing me food and toiletries when even my own family couldn’t help. There, I paid off my debts, signed with a modelling agency, and started creating content. A TikTok video about my firing went viral; but backlash followed. My hotel suspended me, then fired me for "violating social media policy."

Now, back in Uganda, I am rebuilding. A Qatari woman who saw my story sent me $300 during Ramadan. I do not regret what happened—it humbled me. At 25, I was all pride and defiance. Today, I am wiser. And maybe, just maybe, this is not the end. Maybe it is the start of something bigger. I plan to launch an NGO to empower struggling youth with opportunities he never had.

